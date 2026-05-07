Following the BJP-led NDA's victory in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora proposed Himanta Biswa Sarma's name for CM, citing his hard work. Other winning BJP candidates also lauded Sarma's dynamic leadership.

AGP Proposes Sarma for CM

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and MLA-elect from Bokakhat, Atul Bora on Wednesday said that his party has proposed that incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should continue in the post following BJP-led NDA's spectacular victory in the assembly polls. He said Sarma has worked very hard for the state in the last five years.

"We invited all the newly elected members of our party. We had a meeting in our head office today. AGP have proposed the name of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for the post of the Chief Minister. In the last five years, he has worked very hard for the development of the state. No other government has done as much work for the development of the state as he has... In the past five years, a lot of work has been done, and the foundation stone of many projects has also been laid... The massive majority that the people of Assam have given to the BJP has given us courage," Bora said.

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BJP Winners Laud Sarma's Leadership

BJP's winning candidate from the Bihpuria Assembly constituency, Bhupen Kumar Borah has also lauded Sarma's "dynamic leadership". "Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's dynamic leadership, and the immense support he extended to me played a pivotal role... the developmental work undertaken by the BJP for the people over the last five years has now yielded these visible results," he said.

BJP's winning candidate from the Makum constituency, Sanjoy Kishan, also thanked caretaker Sarma for trusting him. "I hope that, keeping in my heart the trust with which the CM entrusted me with this responsibility, I will faithfully discharge my duties in the service of the residents of Makum... Given the numerous challenges facing Makum, I pledge to fulfil my responsibilities in working towards their lasting resolution," he said.

BJP's winning candidate from Lakhipur assembly constituency, Kaushik Rai, claimed that Assam wants to be "Congress-free" "The BJP has achieved a historic victory in Assam. People have shown their respect and faith in the work done under the leadership of CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma... Voters no longer have any belief in the Congress party; everyone wants a 'Congress-free' Assam," he said.

NDA Commits to Assam's Development

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia expressed commitment of the NDA government towards advancing Assam's development and preserving its culture, after a resounding hat-trick in the assembly elections. Speaking with the media, Saikia said that the responsibility of the government has increased as the people trusted the NDA for a third time. "Given the manner in which the BJP-NDA reached out to the public, and the way the people have bestowed their blessings upon the NDA, our responsibility towards the public has now increased even further. Over the coming 5 years, we will prioritise and vigorously advance the agenda of Assam's development and the preservation of its culture and civilisation... We will fulfil the promises we have made and accelerate the pace of development even further," he said.

Sarma Resigns, to Continue as Caretaker CM

Earlier in the day, Sarma handed over his formal resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. "JP Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini have been appointed as Central observers by BJP National President Nitin Nabin. Who will be the next CM and the leader will be decided by the legislative party. Following the legislature party meeting, we will come back to Lok Bhawan again and stake a claim to form a government. There is an indication that oath-taking will be post May 11 because we have invited the Prime Minister to kindly grace the swearing-in ceremony of our government this time. We have invited the PM because we got a hat-trick with a century this time," he told reporters. (ANI)

Speaking to the media outside the Lok Bhavan, Sarma said that the Governor has requested him to work as caretaker Chief Minister till the formation of a new government. (ANI)