Assam Police declares IYC chief Srinivas BV as absconder

The Assam Police has reportedly declared Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata as ‘absconding’. The IYC national president was summoned to the Dispur Police Station on May 2 for interrogation in connection with a harassment allegation filed by former Assam Pradesh Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta.

The Assam Police on Friday has declared Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV as an absconder after the court denied the bail plea in relation to Angkita Dutta harassment case. The IYC national president has been asked to appear at the Dispur Police Station on May 2 for questioning in connection with the harassment case.

Earlier, the grand old party expelled Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta for six years for her 'anti-party' activities. Dutta - who was expelled from the primary membership of Congress for six years over alleged “anti-party activities” following her accusations against Srinivas - lodged the FIR on April 19 at the Dispur police station.

Also Read | Dantewada attack: Around 50 kg IED used in blast was planted by Naxalites 2 months ago, say police

Angkita Dutta said in a series of tweets that Srinivas BV was a "sexist and chauvinistic" individual who had harassed her and discriminated against her based on gender.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "President @srinivasiyc has continually harassed me and has been discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education don’t allow me to suffer anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bringing the issue in front of them many times."

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 5,000 crore for Kalyana Karnataka region

According to PTI, she stated in the FIR that Srinivas has been "harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words, and also threatening her with dire consequences if she continues to complain against him to senior party office bearers."

Dutta further stated that despite several complaints, no inquiry committee was formed against Srinivas. She further claimed that Srinivas was attempting to discredit her by disseminating posters depicting her with BJP politicians. "They want to throw me out of the party," the Congress leader claimed.

Meanwhile, the BJP has slammed the Congress party for expelling Dutta, stating that the manner in which she was sacked is “uninspiring for women”.

Also Read | PM Modi dedicates 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters to AIR network