    PM Modi dedicates 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters to AIR network

    With this the network of transmitters with All India Radio has increased from 524 to 615. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commissioned Low Power FM Transmitters with a capacity of 100 watts at 91 locations. These transmitters have been installed in 84 districts of 20 states. With this, the network of transmitters with All India Radio has increased from 524 to 615. The addition will increase AIR's coverage to 73.5% of the nation's population.

    As per the statement of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, clear sound quality and easy availability of FM receiver-equipped mobile phones have increased the demand for FM radio service in the country. In another major step towards meeting this demand and capacity building of the organisation, Government has further approved the installation of 63 more FM transmitters in the country.

    PM Modi said that the government is continuously working for the democratization of technology. 

    “It is important that no Indian should feel scarcity of opportunity if India has to rise up to its full potential”, the Prime Minister said.

    The Prime Minister emphasised that the launch of 91 FM transmitters advances government initiatives that give priority to the underprivileged who have previously been denied access to this facility.

    The Prime Minister listed the advantages of FM transmitters, including timely information dissemination, community building initiatives, weather updates relevant to agricultural practises, price information for food and vegetables for farmers, discussions of the costs associated with the use of chemicals in agriculture, pooling of advanced agricultural machinery, educating women self-help groups about new market practises and aiding the entire community during emergencies. The FM's usefulness for infotainment was also acknowledged.

    PM Modi touched upon the dimension of linguistic diversity and informed that FM transmission will take place in all the languages and especially in the regions with 27 dialects. 

    “This connectivity does not link just the tools of communications but it connects the people too. This is reflective of the work culture of this government”, said the Prime Minister highlighting the emphasis on social connectivity along with the promotion of physical connectivity.
     

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 4:14 PM IST
