Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dantewada attack: Around 50 kg IED used in blast was planted by Naxalites 2 months ago, say police

    The Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said, “The preliminary investigation suggests that the IED was planted at least two months ago or before it. The grass had grown on the layer of soil under which the wire, which was connected to the explosive, was concealed."

    Dantewada attack Around 50 kg IED used in blast was planted by Naxalites 2 months ago say police gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    The Chhattisgarh police confirmed on Friday that the powerful improvised explosive device (IED) that exploded in Dantewada, killing ten police officers and a civilian driver, was planted at least two months earlier by Naxalites. The bomb, on the other hand, went "undetected" during a demining exercise a day before the strike on Wednesday, they claimed. 

    On Wednesday afternoon, naxalites blew up a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) transporting security personnel in the Aranpur police station area of Dantewada, killing ten members from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver. 

    The incident happened around a km from Aranapur police station, on the route leading to Dantewada district headquarters. 

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Bastar division put on high alert after Dantewada Naxal attack

    "According to preliminary findings, the IED was planted at least two months ago or earlier. The grass had grown on the layer of soil beneath which the wire, which was connected to the explosive, was hidden," Sundarraj P, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range), told PTI.  He claims that an explosive weighing 40-50 kg was used and that it was buried 3 to 4 feet beneath the road by building a tunnel from the roadside. 

    A demining operation to identify explosives was conducted on the same route the day before the assault, but no IED or suspicious object was found, according to the IG, who added that an inquiry is underway to determine how the bomb went undetected. 

    Chhattisgarh anti-Naxal ops: Officials say foiling IED attacks in south Bastar region last major challenge

    According to authorities, around 200 security officers from the CRPF and the state police's DRG started an operation from Dantewada district headquarters on Tuesday night after receiving information about the presence of Maoists from the Darbha division in the region.  When questioned if there were any violations of the standard operating procedure (SOP), the IG stated that the soldiers used operational techniques. 

    The IG further stated that he believes any militia member there, along with locals, might have conducted a reconnaissance on police troops and given on information to Naxalites who detonated the explosives.

    Also read: Dantewada attack: Timeline of major Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh; see full list

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    If a nation shelters terrorists Rajnath Singh takes a swipe at Pakistan in SCO summit

    'If a nation shelters terrorists...' Rajnath Singh takes a swipe at Pakistan in SCO summit

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 5,000 crore for Kalyana Karnataka region AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 5,000 crore for Kalyana Karnataka region

    'RSS conspiracy to communalize Kerala society': Minister Saji Cherian demands boycott of 'Kerala Story' anr

    'RSS conspiracy to communalize Kerala society': Minister Saji Cherian demands boycott of 'Kerala Story'

    Karnataka Election 2023: On Kharge's 'venomous snake' remark, Amit Shah says 'Congress lost its mind' AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: On Kharge's 'venomous snake' remark, Amit Shah says 'Congress lost its mind'

    PM Modi dedicates 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters to AIR network anr

    PM Modi dedicates 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters to AIR network

    Recent Stories

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY vide Bhojpuri actres Nirahua BOLD song Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor is worth WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song ‘Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor' is worth WATCH

    If a nation shelters terrorists Rajnath Singh takes a swipe at Pakistan in SCO summit

    'If a nation shelters terrorists...' Rajnath Singh takes a swipe at Pakistan in SCO summit

    Operation Kaveri: India thankful to Saudi Arabia for cooperation, says MoS V Muraleedharan anr

    Operation Kaveri: India thanks Saudi Arabia for helping rescue Indians in Sudan

    Esha Gupta HOT Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with searing red couture outfit; see most alluring images vma

    Esha Gupta HOT Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with searing red couture outfit; see most alluring images

    Dangerous pathogen behind Delhi neonatal outbreaks resistant to disinfectant reveals study gcw

    Dangerous pathogen behind Delhi neonatal outbreaks resistant to disinfectant, reveals study

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon