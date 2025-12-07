Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta hailed the inauguration of 125 BRO projects worth Rs 5,000 crore. He noted that projects worth Rs 2,500 crore are dedicated to Ladakh alone, which will boost connectivity, defence, and tourism in the Union Territory.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday hailed the inauguration of 125 development projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worth Rs 5,000 crore by Defence Minister, underlining the significant focus on the Union Territory.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said that the Central government is taking "special note" of Ladakh and out of these 125 projects worth Rs 5000 crore, projects worth Rs 2500 crores are dedicated for Ladakh alone. "It is a matter of great fortune for us that the Defence Minister inaugurated 125 development projects worth Rs 5000 Crores. Of this, Rs 2500 Crores worth of projects were for Ladakh alone. These include shock tunnels and 27 bridges/roads. Projects were also dedicated to states like Uttarakhand, J&K, and Himachal Pradesh. I am confident that the Govt is taking special note of Ladakh and doing good work in the field of defence. This is not just about road connectivity. In the time to come, the tourism here will grow and it will be an important step towards providing facilities to the people," the Lieutenant Governor said.

A 'major achievement' for the nation: Rajnath Singh

This came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 125 infrastructure projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Ladakh. He termed it a "major achievement" for the BRO and Centre's "unwavering commitment to strengthening border infrastructure."

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of BRO Projects in Leh, Defence Minister Singh said that these projects are a tribute to the brave soldiers of the army and BRO personnel who work tirelessly for the country. "I am pleased to dedicate 125 BRO projects and a War Memorial to the nation today. The bravery displayed by our soldiers is an inspiration to us. These projects are a tribute to our heroes. The brave soldiers of our army and BRO personnel work tirelessly for the country. Our brave soldiers in the armed forces and all employees of BRO like you are continuously working for the country. The spirit you have of continuing to work in any weather, in any situation, is the result of that very spirit that today our country is continuously touching new heights," the Defence Minister stated.

Singh noted that such a large number of projects have never been inaugurated all at once and called it a "major achievement" not just for BRO but also for the nation. "Such a large number, meaning the inauguration of 125 infrastructure projects all at once, has never happened before. So this, in itself, is a major achievement for BRO and for all of us. This achievement, on one hand, is proof of the resolve for a Viksit Bharat, and on the other hand, these projects are a vivid example of our government's unwavering commitment to strengthening border infrastructure. I remember, in the month of May this year, we had dedicated 50 projects to the nation. Even then, I had felt great joy. Today, with this historic milestone, you have multiplied my joy manifold," he said.

Shyok Tunnel: An engineering marvel

As one of these projects is the 920-meter-long Shyok Tunnel constructed in Ladakh, the Defence Minister said that this engineering marvel will ensure all-weather, reliable connectivity in the area, adding that this tunnel will boost the rapid deployment capability during harsh winters. "Today we are inaugurating the 920-meter-long Shyok Tunnel constructed on the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi Road in Ladakh. This engineering marvel, built in one of the world's most difficult and challenging terrains, will ensure all-weather reliable connectivity in this strategic area. In addition, this tunnel, in this region with heavy snowfall, avalanches, and extreme temperatures, will also multiply several times the security, mobility, and especially the rapid deployment capability during harsh winters," he added. (ANI)