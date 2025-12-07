Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has urged voters in Kerala to support UDF candidates in the upcoming local body polls for grassroots change. He announced he would skip Parliament to cast his vote in the elections scheduled for December 9 and 11.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday appealed to voters in Kerala to participate actively in the upcoming local body elections, urging them to "support United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates" to bring meaningful change to governance at the grassroots level.

Sharing a post on X, Tharoor said, "My appeal to voters in Kerala to cast their votes in the local self-government elections. I am sacrificing my attendance record in Parliament by heading there myself tomorrow afternoon to do so. We will be choosing those whose work affects the essentials of daily life in our towns and villages; roads, water, sanitation, electricity and more. I urge voters to support @udfkerala candidates on 9th and 11th December to bring about meaningful change in local governance." https://x.com/ShashiTharoor/status/1997571019410723223

ECI Extends Voter Roll Revision Schedule

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for Kerala by one week in view of the upcoming local body polls in the state.

According to the ECI, the new enumeration period in the state has been extended till December 18, pushing it back from the earlier date of December 11. The draft electoral roll will be published by December 23, after which claims and objections can be filed till January 22, 2026. The final electoral roll will now be published on February 21, 2026, instead of February 14, 2026.

Earlier, the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider whether it is required to defer the exercise of filling and submitting enumeration forms as part of the ECI's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Kerala. (ANI)