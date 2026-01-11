CJI Surya Kant laid the foundation for the new Integrated Judicial Court Complex in North Guwahati. The Rs. 1700 crore project, envisioned as a modern judicial hub, aims to enhance the justice delivery system and improve access to justice for all citizens.

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Integrated Judicial Court Complex at Rangmahal, North Guwahati in Kamrup district in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Judges of the Supreme Court and the Gauhati High Court.

Envisioned as a modern judicial hub, the new Judicial Court Complex reflects the Assam Government's commitment to strengthening institutions, improving access to justice and building people-centric infrastructure rooted in efficiency, dignity and trust.

Project Details and Vision

The Integrated Judicial Court Complex, to be built over 148 bighas of land at an estimated project cost of Rs. 1700 crore, will house the High Court building, High Court Advocates' Building, High Court Office Building, the courts of Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, parking facilities and other allied infrastructure. This state-of-the-art judicial complex has been designed as a centre of excellence, where multiple judicial functions will be operated under one roof. It is expected to enhance the efficiency of the justice delivery system while making justice simpler and more affordable for every citizen.

CM Sarma on the Need for a Modern High Court

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the people of Assam have always remembered with gratitude the immense contribution of the Gauhati High Court in upholding justice, truth and the constitutional rights of citizens since its inception. Recalling that he began his professional career as an advocate at the Gauhati High Court and practised there for over a decade, the Chief Minister stated that the existing High Court building will not be in a position to reflect the aspirations of the people in the next 50 years. "While the State Legislative Assembly and the Secretariat have been transformed to represent a modern Assam and serve as institutions reflecting the dreams of the people, the High Court has remained unchanged," he said.

Site Selection and Planning

Sharing the initial deliberations on relocating the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal, Sarma noted that in 2022, the then Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Sandeep Mehta, had suggested the need for a new location. "After visiting several sites in and around Guwahati, Justice Mehta identified the Rangmahal site as suitable. Following the selection of the site, planning began to construct a modern High Court complex, in keeping with the traditions of the Gauhati High Court, while incorporating advanced technology and elegant infrastructure. During the tenure of Justice Vijay Bishnoi as Chief Justice, the design and layout of the new building and complex were prepared, and accordingly, 148 bighas of land were acquired," the Chief Minister said.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Rangmahal, the Chief Minister said that such valuable land was made available out of respect for the judiciary. He stated that while preparing the design, suggestions were taken from Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as well as from all judges of the Gauhati High Court, and that tender was floated only after approval by the full court of the High Court.

Features of the State-of-the-Art Complex

The Assam CM, during his speech, informed that the new High Court building will initially have 31 courtrooms, so that advocates and litigants can sit inside the courtrooms and observe the proceedings. "There will be 300 chambers for advocates and seating facilities for 2,000 lawyers. A six-storied building will be constructed for the administrative functions of the High Court, and provision has been made for an additional 15 courtrooms in the future. The complex will also house 65 courts, including the District and Sessions Courts of Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, Motor Accident Claims Tribunals and Industrial Tribunals, along with seating facilities for another 2,000 advocates. Additional amenities will include an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,000, examination halls for conducting High Court examinations, a well-equipped hospital, cafeteria, canteen and green spaces," the Chief Minister said.

Addressing Relocation and Connectivity Concerns

The Chief Minister said that while the existing Rangmahal road will cater to the needs of the district courts, a new four-lane road will be constructed exclusively for the High Court. Referring to concerns raised by a section of advocates opposing the relocation, citing travel time from the present High Court premises, the Chief Minister clarified that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati in February, reducing travel time from Fancy Bazar to Rangmahal to just 8-9 minutes, and from Dighalipukhuri to Rangmahal to 20-25 minutes.

Moreover, Sarma said that Guwahati is undergoing a transformation and will be completely different in the next 10 years. He noted that the proposed Narengi-Kuruwa bridge over the Brahmaputra, located 7-8 km from Rangmahal, will enable advocates and litigants from Nagaon and Jagiroad to reach Rangmahal directly from Sonapur. Those coming from Nalbari, Kamrup and Darrang will be able to access Rangmahal via the Ring Road, while advocates from Boko and Chaygaon will travel via Saraighat Bridge. "The trumpet interchange under construction at Gauripur, scheduled to be completed by July, will further facilitate faster connectivity. Consequently, areas such as Rangmahal, North Guwahati, Chandrapur and Kuruwa will emerge as the new central zone of Guwahati. This is not a dream, the transformation will begin to materialise from February itself," Sarma added.

A Symbol of 'New Assam' and Digital Advancement

The Chief Minister stated that the new High Court building will be digitally advanced, enabling people in remote locations to present their cases through AR, VR and other digital technologies. He described the new Gauhati High Court complex as a symbol of modern and new Assam, and said it would become a milestone in realising the vision of development the government has pursued in recent years.

Reiterating the government's commitment to building a new and modern Assam on the foundation of tradition and heritage, he quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the vision is to move forward with both development and heritage. Pointing out that states such as Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have constructed new High Court buildings to replace old structures, Sarma asked whether the people of Assam do not have the right to aspire more. He thanked Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant for encouraging the government to do its part in supporting the judiciary in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities. He also expressed regret over the unwarranted situations faced by Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi due to their stand on constructing the High Court at Rangmahal, clarifying that they had no personal interest and were solely guided by the objective of advancing the High Court.

Project Cost and Timeline

The Chief Minister said the total project cost would be Rs. 1,700 crore, with Rs. 480 crore allocated for the first phase and Rs. 1,200 crore for the second phase. The first phase of the work is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The programme was attended virtually by former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Supreme Court Judges Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, Sandeep Mehta, N. Kotiswar Singh and Vijay Bishnoi, several former judges of the Supreme Court, former Chief Justices of the Gauhati High Court, the current Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Chief Justices of the High Courts of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya, and others were present. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Chandra Mohan Patowary, the Registrar of the Gauhati High Court, Advocate Generals of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, representatives of the Bar Council, a large number of advocates and eminent members of the judicial fraternity, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and other senior government officers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)