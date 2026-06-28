Over 22,000 people are affected by the first wave of floods in Assam across six districts, with Dhemaji being the worst-hit. The deluge has submerged 96 villages, destroyed crop areas, and led to the partial collapse of a railway bridge.

The first wave of floods in Assam has affected over 22,000 people across six districts, following continuous heavy rainfall in the state and the neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the data released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 22,124 people have been hit by the deluge in the districts of Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur, and Kokrajhar.

Dhemaji remains the worst-affected district, where 15,483 people are currently reeling under the impact of the rising water levels.

The statement also said that the floodwaters have submerged 96 villages and destroyed approximately 1,690 hectares of crop area.

Incessant rainfall has also caused the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries to swell.

The ASDMA report highlighted that the water level of the Disang River is currently flowing above the danger level mark at Nanglamuraghat in the Sivasagar district.

Beyond the human impact, the current wave of floods has also impacted 48,199 animals.

Railway Bridge Collapse in Dhemaji

Earlier, a railway bridge over the Simen river in Assam's Dhemaji district partially collapsed, a Northeast Frontier Railway official confirmed.

According to an official statement by the Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO, on account of excessive rainfall of more than 110 mm in and around Dhemaji district of Assam and subsequent flooding and bank erosions affecting the railway bridge, the section between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations has been suspended for train operation.

The bridge, which was constructed in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge, was in good and safe condition, but due to the washing away of a large portion of the riverbank during the heavy rains, one of its piers became unstable.

According to the official statement, there is no damage to any train or any injury to any person.

Train Services Disrupted, Passenger Assistance in Place

It was a low-traffic branch line, and all traffic had already stopped beforehand due to the heavy flooding of the river.

Movement of trains on the route between Murkongselek and Silapathar under the Tinsukia division will remain suspended until further notice.

As of now, trains on the route will be short-terminated and short originated from Silapathar.

Arrangement of buses is also being made for transporting willing passengers from Murkongselek to Silapathar.

Help desks have already been opened at Dhemaji, Silapathar and Murkongselek stations for providing all necessary assistance to passengers.

The situation is being monitored closely by NF Railway authorities in collaboration with district and state government authorities. (ANI)