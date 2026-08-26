Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss flood relief. The Centre announced significant financial aid, housing under PMAY, and support for farmers and self-help groups in the flood-ravaged state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in the national capital on Tuesday to discuss comprehensive relief and recovery measures for the flood-ravaged areas of Assam. During the high-level meeting, the Union Minister assured the state of the Centre's full support, announcing significant financial aid and housing sanctions to bolster the state's recovery efforts.

Centre's Assurance on Aid Package

Speaking on the assistance being provided, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Once the survey of flood-damaged houses is completed and the list is submitted, housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will be sanctioned for Assam. Crops have also been damaged, and there is a need for additional seeds for vegetables and other produce. Approval for this additional requirement will also be granted."

The Union Minister further highlighted the financial package designated for rural development and self-help groups. "Furthermore, financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh per village organisation will be provided to the local self-help groups. Regarding the need for new housing, funds totalling approximately Rs 5,000 crore will be made available, and their sanction has already been granted," Chouhan added.

CM Sarma Confirms Immediate Approvals

Expressing his gratitude for the Centre's prompt intervention, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the Union Minister had already handed over several key approval letters. "In view of the floods in Assam, the Agriculture Minister approved around Rs 140 crore under the RKVY (Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana) scheme and handed over the approval letter to us today. Simultaneously, approval was granted for the construction of 3,86,507 new houses in Assam under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the Minister handed that approval letter to me as well," CM Sarma told reporters.

Ongoing Assessment and Future Support

The Chief Minister also noted that a secondary assessment is underway to address the damage specifically caused by the recent floods. "He also asked me to submit a list of the houses damaged in the floods after conducting an assessment. The Ministry will endeavour to grant approval for those as well. Furthermore, he assured us of full support regarding the ongoing process of providing housing to tea garden workers in Assam," Sarma added. (ANI)