AIUDF General Secretary Rafiqul Islam slammed the Assam government's eviction drives, calling them a "dangerous conspiracy" to selectively target the Muslim community and render poor, legitimate citizens homeless, urging the CM to reconsider the plan.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) General Secretary Rafiqul Islam on Tuesday lashed out at the Assam government's ongoing eviction drives, alleging a "dangerous conspiracy" aimed at selectively targeting the Muslim community under the garb of clearing encroached land. The sharp criticism comes in response to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's ambitious plan to free 5 lakh bighas of government land from illegal occupation over a period of five years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Conspiracy against a particular community'

Speaking to ANI on the administrative actions, the AIUDF leader claimed that the intensive drives carried out over the last five years have disproportionately hit minority families, rendering thousands of poor, legitimate citizens of Assam homeless.

"This is a dangerous conspiracy against a particular community. While poor, landless citizens from the minority community are being selectively evicted and left under the open sky, land is being actively allotted to Hindu families. Such discriminatory actions will ultimately harm the overall well-being and economy of Assam," Islam alleged.

'Uprooting native residents will cripple growth'

Appealing to the Chief Minister to reconsider the massive anti-encroachment drive, the AIUDF leader warned that uprooting native, impoverished residents would only trigger an escalation in poverty and homelessness, eventually crippling the state's socio-economic growth.

Islam further urged the state administration to demonstrate basic empathy and maintain structural neutrality by treating all citizens equally under the law, irrespective of their faith. He emphasised that the minority community forms an indispensable part of Assam's historical, cultural, and economic fabric, and warned that weaponising land laws to selectively displace specific groups would destabilise the region's progress. (ANI)