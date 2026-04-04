Assam Minister Piyush Hazarika asserts BJP's victory in upcoming polls, highlighting the construction of 16 medical colleges versus Congress's 6 in 70 years. He also reiterated the party's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code.

BJP Confident of Victory, Cites Development Over Congress Rule

Assam Minister Piyush Hazarika on Saturday asserted that the people of the state will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the upcoming Assembly elections, expressing confidence that the Congress will not be supported by voters.

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Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Hazarika highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led government, contrasting them with the Congress' record during its decades-long rule in the state. He said 16 medical colleges and 32 universities have been built under the BJP-led government, compared to six hospitals and 12 universities during 70 years of Congress rule. Assam will witness the polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

"They (Congress) built six hospitals in their 70 years of rule. We built 16 medical colleges. They built only 12 universities in their 70 years of rule. Now there are 32 universities. So we have done a lot. That is why the people of Assam will vote only for the BJP and our alliance, not the Congress," Hazarika said.

Stance on Uniform Civil Code

Reiterating the party's stance on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Assam Minister said that its implementation is necessary for ensuring uniformity in the country's legal framework. "We must definitely introduce the UCC. We must have one constitution in one country. Except for the Sixth scheduled areas, we will definitely introduce the UCC," he added.

Row Over Zubeen Garg's Name in Politics

Further, Hazarika said the Congress made a "big mistake" by involving late singer Zubeen Garg's name in politics. He urged the party to apologise to Garg's family, noting that they had expressed their disapproval.

"They (Congress) have made a big mistake because Zubeen Da's family has criticised it. They say that Zubeen Da's name should not be brought into politics. They have done so. They should apologise to Zubeen's family," he said

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The singer was "severely intoxicated" and had drowned in the waters off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket, a Coroner's court was told, according to a report by Lydia Lam in Channel NewsAsia (CNA). (ANI)