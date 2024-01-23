Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra' sparks clash with police; check details

Before the clash, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to prevent him from meeting students in Assam. He criticized the interference in students' right to choose and condemned efforts to suppress language and history in schools and colleges.

As the Congress party resumed its 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam, nearly 5,000 party workers, including Rahul Gandhi, encountered a forceful interception while attempting to enter Guwahati on Tuesday (January 23). The clash ensued as Congress workers clashed with police officials and breached barriers, prompting the police to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' faced fresh tensions as party workers, led by Rahul Gandhi, clashed with police while attempting to enter Guwahati. The clash resulted in a forceful lathi-charge by the police. The party accuses the state government of hindering their march.

Addressing a gathering near the Guwahati border, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that while Congress workers would not break the rules or disrupt law and order, their commitment doesn't signify weakness. He proclaimed Congress workers as 'Babbar Sher' (Lions).

Before the clash, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to prevent him from meeting students in Assam. He criticized the interference in students' right to choose and condemned efforts to suppress language and history in schools and colleges.

Rahul Gandhi accused the central government of attempting to "enslave" students in the North East and across India by restricting their right to listen to diverse perspectives. He highlighted the importance of allowing students to express themselves freely in schools and colleges.

