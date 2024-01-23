Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra' sparks clash with police; check details

    Before the clash, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to prevent him from meeting students in Assam. He criticized the interference in students' right to choose and condemned efforts to suppress language and history in schools and colleges.

    Assam Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra' sparks clash with police; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    As the Congress party resumed its 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam, nearly 5,000 party workers, including Rahul Gandhi, encountered a forceful interception while attempting to enter Guwahati on Tuesday (January 23). The clash ensued as Congress workers clashed with police officials and breached barriers, prompting the police to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

    The Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' faced fresh tensions as party workers, led by Rahul Gandhi, clashed with police while attempting to enter Guwahati. The clash resulted in a forceful lathi-charge by the police. The party accuses the state government of hindering their march.

    Republic Day 2024: Tableaus set to echo 'women empowerment' at Kartavya Path; check details

    Addressing a gathering near the Guwahati border, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that while Congress workers would not break the rules or disrupt law and order, their commitment doesn't signify weakness. He proclaimed Congress workers as 'Babbar Sher' (Lions).

    Before the clash, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to prevent him from meeting students in Assam. He criticized the interference in students' right to choose and condemned efforts to suppress language and history in schools and colleges.

    Rahul Gandhi accused the central government of attempting to "enslave" students in the North East and across India by restricting their right to listen to diverse perspectives. He highlighted the importance of allowing students to express themselves freely in schools and colleges.

    Namibian Cheetah Jwala gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army Cargo plane belonging to Myanmar crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport: 6 injured vkp

    Army Cargo plane belonging to Myanmar crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport: 6 injured

    Kerala: Assistant Public Prosecutor commits suicide over mental torture by colleagues; crucial details out rkn

    Kerala: Assistant Public Prosecutor commits suicide over alleged mental torture by office colleague; details

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi's 'Pran Pratishtha' becomes most watched YouTube live stream across world anr

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi's YouTube Live on 'Pran Pratishtha' becomes most watched in world

    Republic Day 2024: Tableaus set to echo 'women empowerment' at Kartavya Path; check details AJR

    Republic Day 2024: Tableaus set to echo 'women empowerment' at Kartavya Path; check details

    Man resigns from job after manager denies leave on grand opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya vkp

    Man resigns from job after manager denies leave on grand opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

    Recent Stories

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery's film completes UAE censor formalities with THIS rating RBA

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery's film completes UAE censor formalities with THIS rating

    Interim Budget 2024: Tax reforms, deduction revisions & more - common man's wishlist for FM Sitharaman snt

    Interim Budget 2024: Tax reforms, deduction revisions & more - common man's wishlist for FM Sitharaman

    Army Cargo plane belonging to Myanmar crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport: 6 injured vkp

    Army Cargo plane belonging to Myanmar crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport: 6 injured

    Prabhas body double earns THIS whooping amount per day ATG

    Prabhas' body double earns THIS whooping amount per day

    'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's film to release on THIS date RKK

    'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's film to release on THIS date

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon