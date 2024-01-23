Republic Day 2024: Tableaus set to echo 'women empowerment' at Kartavya Path; check details

This year's Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path is dedicated to women empowerment, reflecting the government's commitment to promoting a developed and empowered India under the theme 'Viksit Bharat.'

Embracing the themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka,' the 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26 is set to showcase a significant focus on women. Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India as the "mother of democracy," this Republic Day's program is poised to be a celebration of women's empowerment.

This year's Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path is dedicated to women empowerment, reflecting the government's commitment to promoting a developed and empowered India under the theme 'Viksit Bharat.'

Breaking new ground, the parade will commence with a musical ode led by 100 women artists playing traditional Indian instruments, signaling a vibrant and empowered start to the festivities.

16 States and UTs to display women-centric tableaus

A total of 25 captivating tableaux, including 16 states and UTs, will roll down Kartavya Path, each highlighting the diverse and integral roles played by women in their respective regions.

1. Manipur's tableau:

Manipur's tableau promises to showcase women's pivotal roles in socio-economic activities, featuring the intricate process of making lotus silk and paying homage to the historic 'Ima Keithel,' an all-women's market.

2. Madhya Pradesh's tableau:

Madhya Pradesh's tableau spotlights women's integration into development, with a special nod to Avani Chaturvedi, the state's first woman fighter pilot, symbolizing empowerment in various sectors.

3. Rajasthan's tableau:

Rajasthan's tableau captures the essence of the state's vibrant culture, spotlighting the Ghoomar dance, showcasing traditional handicrafts, and celebrating the festive spirit, with a nod to women's integral role.

4. Haryana's tableau:

Haryana's tableau illustrates the digital empowerment of women through 'Mera Parivar - Meri Pehchan,' while Odisha's presentation highlights women's significant contributions in the handicrafts and handloom sectors.

5. Chhattisgarh's tableau:

Chhattisgarh's tableau unfolds the unique 'Muria Darbar,' a 600-year-old tribal tradition reflecting equal participation of men and women in decision-making, aligning with the theme 'India is the mother of democracy.'

6. Andhra Pradesh's tableau:

Andhra Pradesh's tableau envisions revolutionizing school education for global competitiveness, while Ladakh celebrates the Indian women's ice hockey team, showcasing their achievements and contributions to sports.