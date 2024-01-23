Namibian Cheetah Jwala gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park (WATCH)

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, expressing his elation, took to 'X' to extend congratulations to the dedicated wildlife frontline warriors and enthusiasts who have contributed to this success.

In a recent development at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, a Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs, marking a significant stride in the ambitious project aimed at reintroducing cheetahs in India. This occasion follows closely on the heels of another cheetah, Aasha, giving birth to her cubs just weeks ago.

The cheetahs, declared extinct in India in 1952, have been making a remarkable comeback through the concerted efforts of wildlife conservation initiatives.

'Jan 22 will be etched in our memories for years to come': PM Modi a day after Ram Mandir inauguration (WATCH)

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, expressing his elation, took to 'X' to extend congratulations to the dedicated wildlife frontline warriors and enthusiasts who have contributed to this success.

"Kuno's new cubs! A Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat's wildlife thrive," Yadav conveyed in a post on the platform.

The rewilding project, known as Project Cheetah, witnessed the introduction of eight cheetahs from Namibia to India in 2022, followed by the translocation of twelve cheetahs from South Africa to Kuno National Park in February 2023.

AI-generated video of 'smiling' Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya gives goosebumps (WATCH)

However, the recent loss of a cheetah at the park has raised concerns, with a total of seven adult cheetahs and three cubs born in India succumbing to various causes since March 2023.