Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi. They discussed boosting farmers' welfare, modernising agriculture, and reviewing the progress of the Lakhpati Didi scheme in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the national capital and held detailed discussions on measures to strengthen farmers' welfare, modernise agriculture and accelerate rural economic growth in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The meeting, held at the Union Minister's office, was attended by Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, senior officials from the Government of India and the Government of Assam.

Sharing details of the interaction on X, Sarma described Chouhan as a leader with vast administrative experience and said, "Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji has a rich administrative expertise spanning decades and meeting him is always an enriching experience."

Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji has a rich administrative expertise spanning decades and meeting him is always an enriching experience. Today, along with officials of Govt of India and Govt of Assam, we had a thorough discussion on 1️⃣Avenues to boost farmers'… pic.twitter.com/SXednogeI7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 2, 2026

The Chief Minister said the discussions focused on avenues to boost farmers' welfare and growth and on ensuring effective implementation of farmer-friendly policies of the Centre and the state governments at the grassroots level so that the benefits reach every farmer in Assam.

Strategies for Agricultural Modernisation

The two leaders also deliberated on strategies to modernise agriculture and make farming more rewarding through the creation of robust infrastructure.

Key areas of focus included promotion of mechanised farming, expansion of cold storage facilities, strengthening of market linkages, effective utilisation of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and development of efficient supply chain networks.

The meeting reviewed ongoing efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and improve post-harvest management, with emphasis on creating a sustainable and profitable ecosystem for farmers across the state.

Review of 'Lakhpati Didi' Initiative

Another major agenda of the discussion was the progress of the Government of India's flagship Lakhpati Didi initiative.

Sarma informed the Union Minister that nearly 40 lakh women in the state have been empowered under the scheme to start and expand their entrepreneurial ventures.

Referring to the initiative in his social media post, the Chief Minister said the programme would have a 'tremendous trickle-down effect on the economy, especially our rural economy.'

He noted that the scheme is emerging as a significant driver of women's economic empowerment and rural livelihood generation.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both the Centre and the Assam Government to work closely towards improving farmers' incomes, promoting agricultural growth and ensuring inclusive rural development.