Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back at Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge for questioning Assam’s talent in the semiconductor sector. Calling Kharge’s statement an “insult to Assam’s youth,” Sarma said legal action is being considered.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lashed out at Karnataka’s IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge after the latter questioned the Central government’s decision to establish semiconductor industries in Assam. Responding sharply to Kharge’s remark, “What talent is there in Assam for semiconductor companies to invest there?” Sarma called him “a complete fool” and said the statement was an “insult to the youth of Assam.” The Assam Chief Minister added that the government is considering filing a legal case against Kharge.

“This Is an Insult to Assam’s Youth,” Says Sarma

Condemning the remarks, Sarma said, “Priyank Kharge has stated that Assam lacks competitive youth. This is an insult to the hardworking and educated young people of Assam. The Congress party has not yet condemned his statement, which shows its arrogance and disregard for our people.”

He further said that the comments were deeply offensive and reflected the Congress leadership’s attitude towards the North East.

“Assamese Strengthen Bengaluru’s IT Sector,” Says Minister Bimal Borah

Reacting to Kharge’s comments, Assam’s Industries and Commerce Minister, Bimal Borah, pointed out that many professionals from Assam play a key role in Bengaluru’s IT ecosystem.

“A large number of people working in Bengaluru’s IT companies are from Assam. They are strengthening your economy,” Borah said.

He added, “If the youth are leaving Assam, it is because of the corruption and misrule during your (Congress) tenure. There is no point in making such desperate statements unless you fix your own problems.”

BJP Hits Back at the Kharge Family

The BJP also responded strongly on social media, criticising Priyank Kharge and his political lineage.

“As a result of five decades of the Kharge dynasty’s leadership, his own district of Kalaburagi has become one of the poorest in South India. The per capita income there is significantly below the national average,” the BJP said in a statement.

“Those who cannot uplift their own district are now lecturing others on governance and development. Before commenting on states like Gujarat and Assam, they should first get their own backyard in order,” the party added.