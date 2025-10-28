Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge sparked controversy after questioning the Centre’s move to set up semiconductor industries in Assam and Gujarat, asking, “What talent is there in Assam for such investments?” He later clarified his remarks.

New Delhi: Karnataka’s Minister for IT and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge, has sparked a political controversy after questioning the Central government’s decision to facilitate semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam instead of Bengaluru, which he described as the natural choice for such industries.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge remarked sarcastically, “Semiconductor industries that were actually supposed to come to Bengaluru are being diverted to Assam and Gujarat by the Central government. What do those states have? “What Talent Is There in Assam for Such Investments?”

His comments immediately drew sharp criticism from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state BJP, who accused him of insulting the people of Assam. The remark has since triggered a heated political exchange between leaders of both states.

Priyank Kharge’s Clarification

Amid growing outrage, Kharge issued a clarification claiming that his statement had been “misinterpreted and taken out of context.” He said his intention was not to belittle the people of Assam or Gujarat but to highlight the Centre’s alleged bias in diverting key projects away from Karnataka.

Kharge explained, “My statement was clear. Semiconductor companies were interested in setting up in Karnataka because of its established ecosystem and skilled workforce, but they were forcibly redirected to Gujarat and Assam.”

He went on to criticise the governance record of Assam, saying, “After ten years of BJP rule, Assam ranks among the bottom five states in development indices like health, education, and economic growth. In all these years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has only grown his own wealth. There are no job opportunities for the youth there.”

“Biswa Should Ask Himself,” Says Kharge

Continuing his criticism, the Karnataka minister urged CM Sarma to focus on addressing youth unemployment rather than deflecting blame.

“Instead of covering up his failures by distorting my statement, Biswa should ask himself what he has done for the youth. Why are they leaving Assam?” Kharge asked.

He further added that if the Congress were to come to power, it would prioritise skill development, job creation, and restoring public trust.

“Our goal will be to build skills, employment, and confidence among the people. We will create an environment where every young person is empowered and free from corrupt administration and divisive politics,” he stated.