Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inspected NH 48 progress in Sabarkantha. Gadkari urged timely completion, while villagers in Rasulpur thanked them for an approved overbridge, expressing gratitude for the project.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspected the ongoing road works on National Highway 48.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Wednesday afternoon, both dignitaries arrived at Motipura-Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha to conduct an inspection of National Highway 48.

CMO Highlights Intensive Inspection

Gujarat CMO posted on X, "Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel conducted an on-site intensive inspection of the ongoing road works on National Highway 48 at Motipura-Himatnagar in Sabarkantha, in the presence of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari."

"The Union Minister reviewed the progress of the work and issued instructions to the officers to ensure that the project is completed on time and with high quality. Chief Minister Shri assured the Union Minister of the Gujarat government's full cooperation in expediting the completion of central projects," it added.

Villagers Welcome Ministers, Express Gratitude for Overbridge

During their journey from Himmatnagar to Chiloda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were warmly greeted by the residents of Rasulpur village in Prantij taluka.

During the inspection of the National Highway from Himmatnagar to Chiloda, villagers of Rasulpur in Prantij eagerly gathered along the route to welcome the Union Minister and the Chief Minister as they passed through the area.

The villagers had long been demanding an overbridge, as the National Highway runs close to the village while their farmlands lie on the opposite side, resulting in frequent accidents. With their request now accepted, the villagers expressed their gratitude to both.

Project Assurances and Directives

Union Minister Gadkari reviewed the project's progress and directed officials to ensure its timely completion to the highest quality standards.

Chief Minister Patel assured the Union Minister that the Gujarat Government would provide complete support for the swift completion of central projects.

Dignitaries in Attendance

During the inspection in Sabarkantha, the District Panchayat President, Bharti Patel; MP Shobhana Baraiya; MLA VD Zala; District Collector Lalit Narayan Singh Sandu; District Development Officer Harshad Vora; Superintendent of Police Dr Parthrajsinh Gohil; and other officials, dignitaries, and prominent leaders were present.