Bengaluru: Hitting out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accused the organisation of "looting" the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board, asserting to expose the misdeeds very soon.

Kharge also cited a video allegedly featuring a BJP MLA making serious accusations against the RSS. He mentioned that in the video, the BJP MLA is accusing the RSS of finishing the political careers of veteran party politicians, including BS Yediyurappa and Lal Krishna Advani.

"The list is with RSS beneficiaries are with Sri. BSY (no wonder, they are still at the helm of affairs now) - Sri. BSY paid RSS to stay in power - Sri. BSY paid RSS newspapers - RSS finished Sri. LK Advani and Sri. BSY's political career as well. Investigations have revealed that over 100 crores of Kalyana Karnataka Development Board meant for aspirational talukas was looted by this "NGO". We will expose their misdeeds soon," Kharge wrote on 'X' responding to Congress MLC BK Hariprasad's post.

Kharge claimed the BJP MLA described the RSS as "fake desh bhakts" and labelled it the "most corrupt organisation." He further alleged that the RSS exerts excessive control over the BJP's internal workings.

"Modi ji, your BJP MLA from Karnataka says that the world's largest worNGO is controlling the @BJP4India. He says: - The BJP leaders are subservient to RSS.- RSS are fake Desh Bhakts- RSS is the most corrupt organization - RSS and their sympathizers have benefited through cash or lands- Karnataka RSS is the most corrupt and powerful," Priyank Kharge wrote on 'X'.

Priyank Kharge's statement comes amidst his demand for a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples. He said that permissions should not be granted for activities outside the syllabus in government schools and colleges.

