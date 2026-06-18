Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting to overhaul the education system, focusing on 3 pillars: improving quality, ending regional disparity, and enhancing access. He directed officials to ensure key indicators exceed national averages.

Assam's 3-Pillar Education Reform

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday chaired a key review meeting with stakeholders from the state's education department, reiterating the government's focus on transforming the education ecosystem and improving learning outcomes across all levels.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the government's vision is to "holistically transform the state's education ecosystem and deliver the best quality of teaching for the student community." Chaired a key review meeting with stakeholders from Assam’s education Dept. Our vision is to holistically transform the state’s education ecosystem and deliver the best quality of teaching for student community. Our focus rests on 3 key pillars- Improve quality, end regional… pic.twitter.com/xjrEqIgIDg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2026

"Chaired a key review meeting with stakeholders from Assam's education Dept. Our vision is to holistically transform the state's education ecosystem and deliver the best quality of teaching for the student community," CM Sarma wrote on X.

He further outlined that the reform agenda is built on three key pillars: improving quality, ending regional disparity, and enhancing access for students across the state.

"Our focus rests on 3 key pillars- Improve quality, end regional disparity and enhance access for our students. We had an extensive discussion on how to transform the sector: Roadmap for implementation of flagship schemes like Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu, Progress of Fee Waiver and free textbook distribution, Progress of construction of Government Model Colleges, Tea Garden Model Schools, etc," he added.

CM Sets Key Educational Targets

During the review, the Chief Minister also issued clear directions to officials to strengthen key educational indicators and ensure that Assam performs above the national average on critical parameters such as dropout ratio, teacher-student ratio, geographical parity, and Gross Enrolment Ratio.

During the review, CM directed officials to improve key education indicators above the national average standards.

"My instructions to officials have been clear. Ensure key indicators such as the dropout ratio, teacher-student ratio, Geographical parity, Gross Enrolment Ratio, among others, exceed the national average. Ensure standardised infrastructural amenities in every school, like access to electricity, toilets, drinking water and functional classrooms, are at an optimal level. Our Government remains committed to building a robust education sector for the welfare of all," he said.

Review of NEET-UG 2026 Re-examination

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Chief Minister also reviewed preparations for the upcoming NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21 in Assam. The review was conducted through video conferencing with District Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, and other senior officials.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had scheduled the retest following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to paper leak controversies.

According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the review was carried out through a video conference with District Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and other senior district officials.

A total of 43,319 candidates in the state have registered for the examination. The examination will be conducted across 87 centres located in 17 districts of the state. (ANI)