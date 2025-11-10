Assam BJP accused Congress of valuing 'East Bengal-origin Muslims' more than indigenous people. The party alleged these Muslims, backed by Congress, pose a threat to culture, encroached on land, and caused a demographic shift in the state.

Assam State BJP on Monday alleged that the people of East Bengal-origin Muslims, "who pose a threat to our culture and civilisation," seem to be more "valuable" to the Congress than the indigenous people of Assam.

"If we look at the consequences of Congress' instigation, during their tenure illegal East Bengal-origin Muslims spread across the state, aggressively intruding upon the language, culture, history, satras, temples, monasteries, and educational institutions of the indigenous Assamese people," Assam State BJP spokesperson Mominul Aowal alleged in a statement.

Land Encroachment and Demographic Alteration

According to a press statement issued by the Assam State BJP stated that, this "pushed the community into a serious crisis" "They even encroached upon approximately 63,58,779 bighas of PGR, VGR, forest areas, wetlands, and satra lands, drastically altering the demographic structure of the state. For the Congress, East Bengal-origin Muslims--who pose a threat to our culture and civilization--seem to be more valuable than the indigenous people of Assam. We have repeatedly highlighted that under Congress rule several districts in Lower Assam have already seen Hindus turn into a minority," said in the press release.

Encroachment in Barpeta District

The State BJP further said that, in Barpeta district alone, "a total of 19,993 bighas, 1 katha, and 10 lechas of PGR, VGR, forest land, wetlands, and satra land remain under the grip of encroachment by East Bengal-origin Muslims."

Allegations of 'Demographic Conspiracy'

"Due to population explosion and illegal infiltration, the Muslim population in Assam--only 12% in 1947--has now risen to 37-38%. This is not a natural change--there is a deliberate political and demographic conspiracy behind it," he alleged.

"This transformation is not merely numerical; it poses a serious challenge to our cultural, political, and economic interests," Aowal said. (ANI)