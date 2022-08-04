Assam becoming hotbed of 'Jihadi Activities', says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Six Bangladeshi nationals from Ansarul Islam had entered Assam to indoctrinate youths, and one of them was arrested when the first module was busted in March this year at Barpeta, said Assam CM.

Assam has become a hotbed of jihadi activity, with five modules linked to the Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarul Islam busted in five months, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

Six Bangladeshi nationals from Ansarul Islam had entered Assam to indoctrinate youths, and one of them was arrested when the first module was busted in March this year at Barpeta, Sarma said at a press conference.

He described the indoctrination of Muslim youths in private madrasas by Imams from outside the state as 'alarming.'

"Jihadi activity is not the same as terrorist or insurgency activity." It begins with years of indoctrination, active participation in promoting Islamic fundamentalism, and subversive activities, according to the CM.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladeshi nationals who entered the state illegally in 2016-17 operated several training camps.

"So far, only one of these Bangladeshis has been arrested. I urge people to notify the local police if anyone from outside the state becomes a teacher or an Imam in a madrasa," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)

