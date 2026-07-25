The 47th Assam State Level Athletics Championship 2026 began in Nalbari with 1,140 athletes. Inaugurated by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the three-day event aims to identify and nurture talent for national and international competitions.

The 47th Assam State Level Junior and Senior Athletics Championship 2026 commenced on Friday at the District Sports Stadium Complex, Sariahtoli in Nalbari district, bringing together 1,140 athletes from across the state.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the three-day championship in the presence of Assam Cabinet Minister, Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) & President of Assam Athletic Association Jayanta Mallabaruah, along with athletes, officials and sports enthusiasts.

Governor Highlights Sporting Values

Addressing the gathering, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya described Nalbari as a district known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant sporting tradition. He said sports instil discipline, dedication, teamwork, perseverance and the spirit of healthy competition among young people, while contributing to their overall development.

A Platform for Promising Talent

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the championship marks an important step towards strengthening Assam's athletics ecosystem by providing a competitive platform for young athletes and identifying promising talent for higher-level training.

He said 705 boys and 435 girls are participating in the championship, along with 120 technical officials, taking the total number of participants, including officials and support staff, to 1,562.

Jayanta Mallabaruah said that athletes from almost every district of Assam are participating in the championship, along with teams from the Northeast Frontier Railway and Assam Police, making it one of the state's most comprehensive athletics competitions. He appreciated the efforts of the Athletics Association of Assam and the Nalbari District Sports Association in successfully organising the event.

Nurturing Future Champions

Referring to the Assam Athletics Academy established at the stadium, Baruah said that the championship offers an opportunity to identify and nurture talented athletes who can represent Assam with distinction at the national and international levels. He noted that with most of the first phase sports infrastructure, including indoor facilities and swimming infrastructure, now completed, the focus will be on athlete development.

"Strengthening athletics is essential for building a strong sporting culture in the state. Our objective is to discover and nurture talented athletes who will bring laurels to Assam at the national and international levels," Baruah said.

He added that as Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India, he remains committed to promoting athletics in Assam and creating opportunities for young athletes. Stressing that athletics is regarded as the "Mother of Sports," Baruah said the state must strive to produce many more athletes capable of following in the footsteps of Hima Das.

Championship Details

The championship, organised by the Assam Athletics Association in collaboration with the Nalbari District Sports Association, will continue until July 26, featuring competitions across multiple track and field events. It is the first state-level sporting event being hosted at the District Sports Stadium Complex following its inauguration earlier this year.

Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare Biswajit Daimary also graced the event. (ANI)