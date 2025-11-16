Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of 21 individuals across the state for expressing online support for the terrorists behind the recent Delhi terror attacks, which killed 12 people near the Red Fort.

21 Arrested in Assam for Pro-Terror Posts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of 21 individuals for expressing support online for the terrorists behind the Delhi terror attacks. The arrested individuals are from various districts in Assam, including Darrang, Goalpara, Nalbari, Chirang, Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Hojai, South Salmara, Bajali, and Dhubri. The arrests were made as part of an intensified crackdown by the Assam Police against individuals promoting anti-national sentiments on social media. The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards such activities.

"Another anti-national have been arrested by @assampolice, taking the total count to 21. We will NOT tolerate anyone expressing support online for terrorists behind the #DelhiTerrorAttacks.", CM Sarma stated in a post on X. #UPDATE: Another anti-national have been arrested by @assampolice, taking the total count to 21. We will NOT tolerate anyone expressing support online for terrorists behind the #DelhiTerrorAttacks. Here are the names: 1) Mattiur Rahman (Darrang) 2) Hassan Ali Mondal (Goalpara)… pic.twitter.com/bHnV5NsWav — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 15, 2025

Details of Delhi Terror Attack

CM Sarma on Thursday said that 17 individuals have been arrested across the state for "lauding" the terror attack involving a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed at least 12 lives and left several others injured.

At least 12 people were killed and over 20 others were injured in a car blast near a traffic signal opposite the Red Fort on Monday evening. Dr Umar un-Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor, who was at the wheel, was also killed in the 'suicide' blast. The accused was working at the Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.

Investigation Reveals Larger Plot

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma emphasised zero tolerance, with over 100 social media posts under review in the crackdown. Earlier, Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mentioned the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. Delhi police have already arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed in connection with the Delhi blast case, as they had an alleged link to past terror cases.

Dr Umar, who was driving the car that exploded near the historic Red Fort, used to live in Al-Falah Medical College. Investigation agencies on Thursday informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused groups had intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks.

However, Al-Falah University has distanced itself from Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, stating that the University has no connection with the accused beyond their official capacities, and that no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored on the University premises. (ANI)