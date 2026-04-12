Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mourned the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, calling it an 'irreplaceable loss'. Bhosle, 92, died in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure. Her final rites will be performed at Shivaji Park, the family announced.

Arvind Kejriwal Pays Tribute

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, saying her passing is an "irreplaceable loss" for the country and a major setback for the world of music. In a post on X, Kejriwal said he was deeply saddened by the news of her death and paid tribute to her legacy in Indian music.

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"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle ji," he wrote. He further said that the music world has lost a towering personality whose contribution will remain immortal through her songs."Today, the world of music has lost a great personality. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss for the country. She will remain immortal forever through her countless melodious songs," Kejriwal said.

Legendary Singer Passes Away at 92

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music. She died at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

Final Rites and Public Homage

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites, saying, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

According to the family announcement, the singer's mortal remains will be kept for public homage at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived, before the final rites scheduled at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music history. (ANI)