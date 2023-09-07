Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ASEAN-India Summit: PM Modi emphasizes on history, geography, and shared peace beliefs; check details

    PM Modi's visit to Indonesia holds significant importance as he looks forward to working with various leaders to contribute to a better planet. He highlighted the India-ASEAN Friendship Day celebrated last year, which was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Indonesia early Thursday morning, expressed his deep honor in co-chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India summit. In his address, PM Modi extended his congratulations to Indonesian President Joko Widodo for hosting the Summit, emphasizing the enduring nature of their partnership.

    He stated, "Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honor for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organizing this Summit."

    PM Modi's visit to Indonesia holds significant importance as he looks forward to working with various leaders to contribute to a better planet. He highlighted the India-ASEAN Friendship Day celebrated last year, which was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

    Upon his arrival in Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi received a warm ceremonial welcome from the Indian diaspora. At the venue of the Summit, the Jakarta Convention Centre, he was warmly welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

    The ASEAN-India Summit marks a milestone in the relationship between India and the ASEAN bloc, having been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. PM Modi emphasized that the engagement with ASEAN countries is a pivotal aspect of India's 'Act East' policy.

    He looks forward to discussing the future direction of their partnership, which is now entering its fourth decade, and believes that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has revitalized their ties.

    In a tweet upon his arrival in Jakarta, PM Modi expressed his anticipation for ASEAN-related meetings and working with various leaders to enhance global prospects. His visit to Indonesia precedes the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, with India holding the presidency this year.

    Indonesia, as part of the G20 'troika,' had the presidency of the grouping last year, making this visit a significant diplomatic exchange between the two nations.

