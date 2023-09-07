Luxury dining at G20 Summit: World leaders to feast on silver, gold-plated table settings | WATCH

Approximately 15,000 pieces of silverware, adorned with intricately engraved motifs, have been meticulously crafted by over 200 artisans, dedicating around 50,000 man-hours to this remarkable project.

New Delhi is gearing up to host the highly anticipated G20 Summit at the grand Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan from September 9-10. Extensive preparations have been made to provide a unique and culturally rich experience for the international dignitaries hailing from diverse political, cultural, and business backgrounds attending the summit.

As part of these preparations, the heads of state and other global leaders will be treated to exquisite dining experiences using silver and gold-plated tableware. Approximately 15,000 pieces of silverware, adorned with intricately engraved motifs, have been meticulously crafted by over 200 artisans, dedicating around 50,000 man-hours to this remarkable project. The bulk orders for these magnificent table settings have been placed with Iris Jaipur, a metalware firm based in Jaipur.

In a preview event held on Tuesday, Iris Jaipur showcased its traditional cutlery intended for serving meals and beverages to the distinguished guests at the G20 Summit in the national capital. Most of these tableware pieces are composed of a steel or brass base, or a combination of both, complemented by a layer of silver coating. Additionally, some select items feature gold plating, specially designated for serving welcome drinks to the delegates.

The designs of these table settings are characterized by their meticulous detailing, beaded borders, and a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques. The electroplated silver finish adds an extra layer of sophistication, seamlessly aligning with the grandeur of the event. Rajeev Pabuwal, the CEO of IRIS Metalware, the parent company of Iris Jaipur, highlighted the exquisite details and the fusion of heritage and luxury represented by these table settings.

Luxury hotels across the national capital have been entrusted with the task of providing the silver and gold-plated cutlery, which will be used to serve the esteemed G20 delegates, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

According to the G20 secretariat, the convention centre will be catered by ITC, and the menu will feature a delightful array of regional cuisine, street food, and millet dishes. This culinary journey will be complemented by the opulent tableware and decor, reflecting India's rich culture, art, and hospitality.

As Rajeev Pabuwal aptly summarized, "At the G20 Summit, our tableware isn't just silver; it's a reflection of India's resplendent spirit." The summit aims to offer a visual and sensory feast for the world leaders, intertwining heritage and luxury on the global stage.