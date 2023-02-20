Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Owaisi says stones pelted at his Delhi home, windows damaged

    Following the incident, AIMIM Chief approached the police and lodged a complaint. In his complaint, Owaisi alleged that stones were pelted at his Delhi residence by some unknown miscreants.

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    Asaduddin Owaisi's home in the nation's capital was reportedly attacked by unidentified assailants on Sunday night, who entered and threw stones at it, breaking windows, according to the police. AIMIM Chief went to the authorities and reported the event after it happened. Asaduddin Owaisi claimed in his report that unidentified "miscreants" had hurled stones at his Delhi home.

    The incident happened at the Delhi residence of the AIMIM chief at Ashoka Road area at around 05.30pm. After receiving information, a squad of Delhi police under the command of an Additional DCP went to his home and gathered evidence there.

    In his report to Parliament Street Police Station, Owaisi claimed that a gang of "miscreants" had stoned his home and broken windows.

    "I arrived at my house at 11:30 p.m. Upon my return, I discovered shattered window glass and scattered pebbles and stones. My housekeeper reported that around 5:30 pm, some miscreants hurled stones at the house," Owaisi claimed.

    This is the fourth such assault on his home, according to the AIMIM leader. "This is the fourth occasion that an assault of this nature has occurred. There are enough CCTV cameras in the region around my home, which can be viewed, and the offenders need to be caught right away. It is conceived that such acts of vandalism are happening in such a high-security zone," the letter further stated.

    He continued in the message, "Immediate action must be done, and the offenders should be arrested at the earliest."

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 9:35 AM IST
