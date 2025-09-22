A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh on September 22, 2025, at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology. No casualties reported; residents felt minor tremors.

Upper Siang: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang, informed the National Centre for Seismology on Monday.

According to the NCS, the tremors had a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 22-09-2025, 03:01:17 IST, Lat: 29.06 & Long: 94.45, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.