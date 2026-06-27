A flash flood in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district left 60-year-old widow Likha Yoyu homeless. She lost two houses, including a new one built with her life savings and a loan, and is now appealing to the government for help.

'I Have Lost Everything'

Sixty-year-old Likha Yoyu, a resident of Possa village in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, is now living along with his son and daughter in her relatives' home after a flash flood damaged her two houses on June 24. Likha Yoyu lost her husband a few years back, and she built a new house near the Possa village entry bridge by spending all her savings and taking a bank loan. She had planned to take her new home next month (July), but the devastating flash flood on the morning of June 24 washed away all her dreams.

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"I have lost everything. Now we have nothing. Not only the new house, but the flash flood also damaged my old house. I built the new house by spending all my savings, and also took a bank loan for it. But that horrific flash flood destroyed all," Likha Yoyu said. She appeals to the government to help her family.

On the other hand, Likha Attu Nabam, daughter of Likha Yoyu, had also told ANI that they had just been able to save their lives. "The flood waters washed away our properties, documents, some money, and gold ornaments also. We have lost everything. Now, what we will do, we don't know," Likha Attu Nabam said.

Wider Devastation and Casualties

Not only Likha Yoyu, but also a few other villagers of Possa village lost their dream homes in the flash flood on the morning of June 24, triggered by a cloudburst. Possa village is located near the NEEPCO Colony, Yazali, where the devastation was much bigger. The authorities have so far recovered the bodies of two missing women, and three other persons, including a man, are still missing. (ANI)