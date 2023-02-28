Artificial Intelligence will transform education, solve common man's problems: PM Modi

PM Modi further said that technology will help India achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047. The Prime Minister outlined the modern digital infrastructure which is being created to ensure that the benefits of the digital revolution reach all citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 28) addressed a post-Budget webinar on 'Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology' and said technologies like 5G and AI (Artificial Intelligence) can transform areas like medicine, education, agriculture, and many other sectors. The prime minister also asked stakeholders to identify 10 problem areas facing the common man which can be solved using AI.

PM Modi further said that technology will help India achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047. The Prime Minister outlined the modern digital infrastructure which is being created to ensure that the benefits of the digital revolution reach all citizens.

The prime minister also said the government wants to reduce the cost of compliance for small businesses. "We want to reduce the compliance cost of small businesses. Can you (industry) formulate a list of unnecessary compliances that can be pruned. We have finished 40,000 compliances," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said the government is ensuring that the benefits of the digital revolution reach everyone and that India is creating a modern digital infrastructure. He added that technology is being employed to usher in a qualitative difference in people's lives.

PM Modi noted that technology is being used to make the tax system faceless and to address the problems faced by taxpayers.