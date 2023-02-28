Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of June launch, ISRO successfully tests Chandrayaan-3 mission rocket engine

    The hot test was carried out for a planned duration of 25 seconds at the High Altitude Test Facility of the ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu on February 24, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said.

    Ahead of June launch, ISRO successfully tests Chandrayaan-3 mission rocket engine AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    The flight acceptance hot test of the CE-20 cryogenic engine that will power the cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle for the Chandrayaan-3 mission was successfully conducted, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

    The hot test was carried out for a planned duration of 25 seconds at the High Altitude Test Facility of the ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu on February 24, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said.

    Also read: Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court against arrest by CBI; check details

    In a statement, the ISRO said, "All the propulsion parameters during the test were found satisfactory and closely matched with predictions."

    "The cryogenic engine will be further integrated with the propellant tanks, stage structures and associated fluid lines to realise the fully-integrated flight cryogenic stage," ISRO said.

    Earlier this year, Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully underwent EMI/EMC test at UR Rao Satellite Centre. EMI-EMC (Electro - Magnetic Interference/ Electro - Magnetic Compatibility) test is conducted for satellite missions to ensure the functionality of the satellite subsystems in the space environment and their compatibility with the expected electromagnetic levels.

    Also read: Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Meghalaya's Tura, second in less than 5 hours

    "This test is a major milestone in the realisation of the satellites," ISRO had said. Chandrayaan-3 interplanetary mission has three major modules: the propulsion module, lander module, and a rover.

    The mission's complexity calls for establishing radio-frequency (RF) communication links between the modules. During the Chandrayaan-3 lander EMI/EC test, launcher compatibility, antenna polarisation of all RF systems, standalone auto compatibility tests for orbital and powered descent mission phases, and lander and rover compatibility tests for post landing mission phase were ensured, according to ISRO.

    Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. ISRO plans to launch the mission in June. It will be launched by Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh).

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    7 ways in which Indian Muslims are making India great

    Seven ways in which Indian Muslims are making India great

    Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court against arrest by CBI; check details AJR

    Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court against arrest by CBI; check details

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Meghalaya's Tura, second in less than 5 hours AJR

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Meghalaya's Tura, second in less than 5 hours

    Trinamool Congress official Twitter account 'compromised', confirms Derek O'Brien AJR

    Trinamool Congress official Twitter account 'compromised', confirms Derek O'Brien

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 354 draw 3pm winners, lottery number, prize money

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 354 draw today, check prize money

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe snub: PSG star voted Frenchman as 3rd choice for FIFA The Best award; here are his top 2 choices-ayh

    Messi's Mbappe snub: PSG star voted Frenchman as 3rd choice for FIFA The Best award; here're his top 2 choices

    7 ways in which Indian Muslims are making India great

    Seven ways in which Indian Muslims are making India great

    Madhuri Dixit breaks the silence on why 'marriage' with husband Shriram Nene is 'hard' vma

    Madhuri Dixit breaks the silence on why 'marriage' with Dr. Shriram Nene is 'hard'

    Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court against arrest by CBI; check details AJR

    Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court against arrest by CBI; check details

    Priyanka Chopra's action-avatar in Citadel makes Samantha Ruth Prabhu excited for spy series vma

    Priyanka Chopra's action-avatar in Citadel makes Samantha Ruth Prabhu excited for spy series

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon