    Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court against arrest by CBI; check details

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday (February 28) moved the Supreme Court, challenging his arrest and the manner of CBI investigation in the ongoing Delhi liquor scam case.

    Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned Sisodia's plea against his arrest in the top court today. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Manish Sisodia's plea today at the end of the board.

    On Sunday, Sisodia was held in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

    A Delhi special court sent him to five-day CBI custody for effective interrogation to unravel the alleged scam. The Rouse Avenue Court, while sending Sisodia to the CBI remand, directed that the interrogation of the AAP leader during the remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage shall be preserved by the CBI.

    Keeping in view the facts and circumstances, the court said the accused is being remanded to CBI custody for a period of five days till March 4 for his further and extensive interrogation.

    During arguments, the CBI counsel told the court that the Delhi deputy CM's custodial interrogation is required for an effective investigation into the case. While seeking five days' remand of Sisodia, the CBI said, "Conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner."

    In a statement, the CBI claimed he was giving evasive replies and was not cooperating in the ongoing investigation in the liquor scam case.

    The minister's lawyer said there cannot be "self-incrimination" and not responding with an answer the agency wants cannot be construed as a lack of cooperation, seeking to rebut the CBI stand. The defence lawyers also said the policy was approved by the then lieutenant governor (LG), who did not object to tweaks that are now part of the allegations.

    Sisodia, the second minister of the AAP government to be arrested by a federal agency, holds 18 portfolios and his arrest has triggered anger and protests from his party.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
