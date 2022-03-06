Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arrest my teacher: Class 2 student in Telangana asks cops

    Anil Naik, a Class 2 student from Telangana, knocked on the Mahabubabad police station doors, complaining about his teacher's 'corporal punishment.' He asked the cops to arrest his teacher.

    Telangana, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    In an unusual incident, Anil Naik, a Class 2 student from Telangana, knocked on the Mahabubabad police station doors, complaining about his teacher's 'corporal punishment.' He asked the cops to arrest his teacher. According to media reports, Ramadevi, a lady police inspector at the station, asked the child why he had come to the police station. The child responded by saying that his teacher had beaten him. When the inspector inquired as to why, the boy stated that it was because he was not studying properly.

    The inspector wanted to know if the teacher had ever used physical punishment on another student. Anil Naik replied that he had not been beaten and that he was the only one who had been beaten.  The shocked lady police inspector, listened intently to the student's plight. She then drove him back to school to settle the matter. However, the student was unwilling to make any concessions. The issue was later resolved following a counselling session. The boy attends a private school in Telangana's Mahabubabad district's Bayyaram Mandal.

    In other news, Mohammed Aflah Roshan, a Kerala Class 2 student, wrote a letter to the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and his school principal requesting that his family be reunited. His mother should come home, and he wants to play with his younger brother, according to one of his demands in the letter. Roshan's mother was reportedly staying at home after a fight with her husband. The boy has only met his mother twice since this incident, and his younger brother is staying with his mother at his grandmother's house. Roshan hoped that the child rights commission will take appropriate action and reunite his family as soon as possible.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2022, 4:26 PM IST
