    Man proposes to his girlfriend in flight with the help of crew members: viral video

    A video of a man proposing to his girlfriend with the help of crew members while in flight has emerged on social media.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    We all love surprises, as it makes us happy, feel great, and make the moment memorable, be it a birthday, anniversary, or any other celebration; surprises are forever great and bring a small smile to your face. Even a surprise without any occasion makes people feel pampered. One such video of a man proposing to his girlfriend during a flight with the help of crew members has gone viral. We are sure the couple remembers this event for the rest of their lives. 

    Instagram user Manu Raj posted this video, and his caption described the entire plan of action he followed to surprise his love. According to the details provided, the man told his girlfriend that he would meet her at the Bengaluru airport on her arrival. However, he checks in early on the same flight, befriends the cabin crew, and explains the plot. As per the plan, the woman was called for a narcotics check by the flight crew members and informed that her handbag was being checked.

    In the video, the woman looked scared, and her hands were shivering. When asked to look to her left, her partner was standing with flowers in his hands. Yes, the man surprises his girlfriend with a bouquet and an engagement ring with the help of the Go-First flight crew members. The man also mentioned that the cabin crew made an on-mic announcement congratulating them. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manu Raj (@manu_raj_)

    After being shared online, the video collected over 3M views and 94K likes. The surprising proposal above 30,000 feet sea level has delighted social media users, who expressed their best wishes and congratulations in the comments section. A user wrote, "God bless you both." Another person commented, "If ever narcotics are actually scanned, we will hope we are being called to get a surprise." Take a look.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
