    Arikomban spotted again near residential area; Tamil Nadu forest dept beefs up surveillance

    Arikomban was spotted again near the Koothanachiyar forest boundary. This forest boundary is merely 1.5 kilometers away from human settlements. Soon, the Kerala-Tamil Nadu forest departments increased their surveillance in the area.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 29, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Theni: The wild rice-eating tusker 'Arikomaban' which was relocated from Chinnakanal to the Periyar Tiger Reserve, was once again located near residential areas and according to the radio collar signals, the elephant is roaming near the Koothanachiyar forest boundary. This forest boundary is merely 1.5 kilometers away from human settlements.

    Soon, the Kerala-Tamil Nadu forest departments increased their surveillance in the area.

    The locals claim that Arikomban entered a plantation in Koothanachiyar on Sunday night. However, the jumbo escaped into the forest later.

    The wild jumbo created an uproar in the Cumbum area on Saturday morning, following which the Tamil Nadu government ordered to tranquilize and catch the wild tusker Arikomban. The elephant will be captured and taken to the Megamalai Tiger Reserve.

    As the elephant wandered into the Cumbum area, the district administration and forest department warned the public to be cautious and stay indoors. 

    The elephant invaded Cumbum Town on Saturday, damaged more than five vehicles, and injured one person before the Tamil Nadu Forest Department issued a directive to tranquilize Arikomban. While attempting to destroy a barbed wire fence, the giant also suffered damage to its trunk. A veterinary surgeon is part of the team that is now keeping an eye on it. Cumbum has a curfew in effect until May 30.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
