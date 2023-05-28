Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mission Arikomban relaunched; Tamil Nadu forest dept begins mission to capture wild tusker

    The Tamil Nadu government has ordered to tranquilize and capture the wild rice-eating tusker 'Arikomban' after it terrorized the Cumbam area on Saturday. The wild tusker will be captured and taken to Meghamalai Tiger Reserve today by noon as per the government's order. 

    Mission Arikomban relaunched; Tamil Nadu forest dept begins mission to capture wild tusker anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 28, 2023, 9:52 AM IST

    Cumbum: As a result of the terror it caused in the Cumbum area on Saturday morning, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered to tranquilize and catch the wild tusker Arikomban. The elephant will be captured and taken to the Megamalai Tiger Reserve on Sunday by noon in accordance with the directive. 

    According to reports, Arikomban damaged a gate at Surulipatti in Cumbam before heading for the waterfalls. The mission has also included the addition of two "kumki" elephants, Swayambhu and Muthu.

    As the elephant wandered into the Cumbum area, the district administration and forest department warned the public to take extreme caution and stay indoors. 

    The ruckus that Arikomban caused in Cumbum on Saturday morning persisted throughout the evening. Due to the interference with radio collar signals, however, it was impossible to determine the jumbo's location by Sunday morning. The region of Surulipatti received confirmation of Arikomban's presence at around 6.30 am.

    The elephant invaded Cumbum Town on Saturday, damaged more than five vehicles, and injured one person before the Tamil Nadu Forest Department issued a directive to tranquilize Arikomban. While attempting to destroy a barbed wire fence, the giant also suffered damage to its trunk. A veterinary surgeon is part of the team that is now keeping an eye on it. Cumbum has a curfew in effect until May 30.

    On April 29, Arikomban was moved from Chinnakanal in Idukki to the Periyar Tiger Reserve as it constituted a menace to the locals. The jumbo then continued to go through several areas, including Megamalai in Tamil Nadu.

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    May 'temple of democracy' continue strengthening India's development trajectory: PM Modi on new Parliament AJR

    May 'temple of democracy' continue strengthening India's development trajectory: PM Modi on new Parliament

    New Parliament: RJD shockingly compares building's design with a coffin

    India's new Parliament: RJD shockingly compares building's design with a coffin

    Cutting down Kerala's borrowing limit: CPI(M) says Centre trying to suffocate state with 'fiscal ban' anr

    Cutting down Kerala's borrowing limit: CPI(M) says Centre trying to suffocate state with 'fiscal ban'

    Delhi 10,000 police personnel deployed ahead of wrestlers' march to new Parliament today AJR

    Delhi: 10,000 police personnel deployed ahead of wrestlers' march to new Parliament today

    New Parliament inauguration: PM Modi, Ministers and CMs attend 'Sarv-dharma' prayers AJR

    New Parliament inauguration: PM Modi, Ministers and CMs attend 'Sarv-dharma' prayers

    Recent Stories

    May 'temple of democracy' continue strengthening India's development trajectory: PM Modi on new Parliament AJR

    May 'temple of democracy' continue strengthening India's development trajectory: PM Modi on new Parliament

    New Parliament: RJD shockingly compares building's design with a coffin

    India's new Parliament: RJD shockingly compares building's design with a coffin

    Kareena Kapoor Khan makes spectacular debut at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race; check details vma

    Kareena Kapoor Khan makes spectacular debut at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race; check details

    Cutting down Kerala's borrowing limit: CPI(M) says Centre trying to suffocate state with 'fiscal ban' anr

    Cutting down Kerala's borrowing limit: CPI(M) says Centre trying to suffocate state with 'fiscal ban'

    Delhi 10,000 police personnel deployed ahead of wrestlers' march to new Parliament today AJR

    Delhi: 10,000 police personnel deployed ahead of wrestlers' march to new Parliament today

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon