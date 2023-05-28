Mission Arikomban relaunched; Tamil Nadu forest dept begins mission to capture wild tusker

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered to tranquilize and capture the wild rice-eating tusker 'Arikomban' after it terrorized the Cumbam area on Saturday. The wild tusker will be captured and taken to Meghamalai Tiger Reserve today by noon as per the government's order.

According to reports, Arikomban damaged a gate at Surulipatti in Cumbam before heading for the waterfalls. The mission has also included the addition of two "kumki" elephants, Swayambhu and Muthu.

As the elephant wandered into the Cumbum area, the district administration and forest department warned the public to take extreme caution and stay indoors.

The ruckus that Arikomban caused in Cumbum on Saturday morning persisted throughout the evening. Due to the interference with radio collar signals, however, it was impossible to determine the jumbo's location by Sunday morning. The region of Surulipatti received confirmation of Arikomban's presence at around 6.30 am.

The elephant invaded Cumbum Town on Saturday, damaged more than five vehicles, and injured one person before the Tamil Nadu Forest Department issued a directive to tranquilize Arikomban. While attempting to destroy a barbed wire fence, the giant also suffered damage to its trunk. A veterinary surgeon is part of the team that is now keeping an eye on it. Cumbum has a curfew in effect until May 30.

On April 29, Arikomban was moved from Chinnakanal in Idukki to the Periyar Tiger Reserve as it constituted a menace to the locals. The jumbo then continued to go through several areas, including Megamalai in Tamil Nadu.