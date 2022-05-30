PM CARES for Children: 10 key decisions to help kids who lost their parents to Covid

The scheme for children who lost their parents during the Covid pandemic includes free education in government schools, scholarships and loans for higher education and a fixed stipend for kids aged between 18 and 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under the PM CARES for Children scheme which included free education in government schools, scholarships and loans for higher education and a fixed stipend for kids aged between 18 and 23. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said the initiative was a reflection of the fact that every countryman is with the children who lost their parents during the pandemic, with the utmost sensitivity.

Let us take a look at the major announcements made by Prime Minister Modi:

* An ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 (per deceased parent) by the state

* Children aged between 18 to 23 will get a fixed stipend and on turning 23, they will get Rs 10 lakh.

* Children who lost their parents due to Coronavirus will get free education in the nearest government schools. The school fees reimbursement in private schools will be as per Right to Education norms.

* Free education shall also be provided in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (NSCB) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) residential schools for Class 6 to Class 12.

* The Social justice and Empowerment ministry will provide scholarships for Rs 20,000 per annum for Class 1 to Class 12.

* Scholarship up to Rs 2.5 lakh per annum to be provided by the tribal affairs ministry for admission and education in institutes of eminence like IIMs and IITs.

* Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University students to be rolled out by the Education ministry.

* SWANATH Scholarship Scheme of Rs 50,000 per annum for technical education to be provided by the Department of Higher Education-AICTE

* KARMA Scheme of AICTE for skill training for school dropouts after Class 10 (DoHE-AICTE)

* Assistance for obtaining education loans for professional courses and higher education in India. Payment of interest on the educational loan by PM Cares for Children Scheme