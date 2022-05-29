Aadhaar advisory: Govt says context may be misinterpreted, withdraws it

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The May 27 press release advised the people not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. 

    Govt withdraws advisory asking people to avoid sharing Aadhaar
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 29, 2022, 3:32 PM IST

    The Unique Identification Authority of India on Sunday withdrew the controversial press release cautioning people against sharing photocopy of their Aadhaar card with any organisation because it can be misused. 

    The government clarification said that the May 27 statement, which was released by the Bengaluru Regional Office of the UIDAI, was in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. 

    The May 27 press release advised the people not to share photocopies of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number, can be used.

    It further said that only those organisations that have a User License from the Unique Identification Authority of India can use Aadhaar to establish an identity of an individual. It also warned people not to use public computers at Internet cafes to download Aadhaar cards. Urging people to remain alert while using such public computers, the May 27 press statement asks people to make sure that they delete all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from such computers.

    On Sunday, the UIDAI said that the press release was being withdrawn following the possibility that the context may be misinterpreted.

    Offering further clarification, the latest statement said that UIDAI issued Aadhaar cardholders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.

    That's because, according to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder.

    Here’s how to get a masked Aadhaar card?

    Mask Aadhaar allows you to mask your Aadhaar number on the e-Aadhaar. It replaces first 8 digits of your Aadhaar number with the characters xxxx-xxxx. Only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number are visible.

    If you want to create a masked Aadhaar card for yourself, follow these steps:

    * Visit the official UIDAI website: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

    * Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar card number

    * Choose the option: 'Do you want a masked Aadhaar'.

    * Download the masked Aadhaar copy

    Last Updated May 29, 2022, 3:39 PM IST
