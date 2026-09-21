Following a viral video of an assault in Jamui, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari has demanded the resignation of Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, stating daughters are 'not safe' under NDA rule. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the government.

Jharkhand Minister Slams Bihar Govt

Launching a fierce attack on the Bihar government over a viral video from Jamui showing a boy being assaulted and a minor girl being harassed, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari claimed that daughters are "not safe" under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule and demanded the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Speaking to reporters in Ranchi, Ansari expressed deep anguish over the incident and alleged a complete breakdown of law and order in the neighbouring state. "Our daughters are not safe in the BJP government. What is happening to little girls in Bihar... People say there is jungle raj there, but we feel that it has become a reign of beastliness (haiwaniyat ka raj)," Ansari said. Calling for immediate accountability at the top leadership level, the Jharkhand minister further stated, "I demand that the Chief Minister resign. There is no law and order there... This is tyranny."

Tejashwi Yadav Alleges 'Gunda-Raj'

The minister's sharp reaction comes in the wake of widespread public outrage triggered by a viral video from Bihar's Jamui district, wherein a youth was brutally beaten and a minor girl was molested by a group of individuals. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the state government over the viral video, alleging that "gunda-raj" (rule of criminals) has completely taken hold across Bihar.

Expressing deep anguish over the incident, Yadav stated that women and young girls in the state no longer feel safe anywhere, accusing the state administration of trying to cover up such crimes rather than delivering justice. "This is a truly tragic incident. We are deeply ashamed. The government, however, seems to have lost all sense of shame or decency regarding such events. It raises serious doubts about the safety of girls in Bihar today," Yadav told reporters in Patna here. Accusing the police and state authorities of shielding their failures, Yadav added, "The saddest part is that instead of taking action, the government and the police work to suppress and cover up these matters. Instead of securing justice for victims, they focus on hushing up the cases. It is utterly shameful. A state of lawlessness—gunda-raj—has completely taken hold in Bihar."

Police Action and Investigation

The incident in Jamui sparked widespread outrage after a video surfaced online showing anti-social elements thrashing a youth and molesting a girl. Following the public outcry, Jamui police registered an FIR and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), detaining three minors so far, while active search operations continue to nab the prime accused. (ANI)