Congress's Jairam Ramesh said the Supreme Court exposed the Centre by staying the redefinition of the Aravalli Hills. The move halts a decision that could have opened the region to mining and establishes a new expert committee to define the range.

Congress Accuses Centre of Destroying Aravallis

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday said the Supreme Court has clarified the controversy over the redefinition of the Aravalli Hills, exposing the Union Environment Minister's actions.

Ramesh stated, "For the last few days, the environment minister was accusing me and Ashok Gehlot, the three-time Chief Minister of Rajasthan, of playing politics on the issue of redefinition of the Aravallis. Today, the matter has been made clear in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has stayed the redefinition of the Aravallis that the government of India was pushing through."

He alleged that the government was "bent on destroying the sensitive ecosystem of the Aravallis, which is so important for Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, and most importantly for Rajasthan - 19 districts of Rajasthan from which the environment minister hails."

Ramesh added, "He is busy redrawing the boundaries of the critical tiger habitat in Sariska Reserve and on the Aravallis, he was accusing Ashok Gehlot and me of playing politics, and today he has been exposed in the Supreme Court."

Rajasthan CM Welcomes SC Decision

Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to put in abeyance its November 20 ruling that had accepted the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and Aravalli Range.

"We are very happy that the Supreme Court has granted a stay today. We welcome this and hope that the government will also understand what the public wants. The people of all four states, and indeed the entire country, have participated in the movement, taken to the streets, given statements to the media, and protested in various forms. It's beyond comprehension why the minister does not understand this," he said.

Supreme Court Stays Redefinition, Forms New Committee

The Supreme Court has "put in abeyance" its earlier decision (issued on November 20) to accept the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range.

Acceptance of the said definition by the top court in November had exposed most of the Aravalli region to the possibility of being used for regulated mining activities.

A vacation bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and A.G. Masih has also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to examine issues that need to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis.

The Court has also issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli States - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana, seeking their response to its suo motu case on the issue.