AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and Baba Ramdev led International Yoga Day celebrations in Vijayawada. The event, part of the state's 'Yogandhra' programme, saw Ramdev praise Naidu as a 'Karmayogi' and Naidu credit PM Modi for yoga's global reach.

Naidu, Ramdev Lead Yoga Day Celebrations in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu joined Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday to celebrate the 12th annual International Day of Yoga at a mass event held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada's Labbipet.

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In a post on X, the Telugu Desam Party mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh government is holding International Yoga Day celebrations across the state under the Yogandhra programme. "Chief Minister Chandrababu garu participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations taking place at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. The state government is conducting the International Yoga Day celebrations across the state under the name Yogandhra. The CM garu, wearing a shirt with the Yogandhra logo, participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations," said TDP.

Baba Ramdev Praises CM Naidu

During the event, Yoga guru Ramdev Baba guided CM Naidu in pranayama. Ramdev Baba praised the importance that Chief Minister Chandrababu garu is giving to yoga. "Yoga guru Ramdev Baba guided Chief Minister Chandrababu garu in pranayama. Ramdev Baba praised the importance that Chief Minister Chandrababu garu is giving to yoga," added TDP.

Hailing the Chief Minister as a "Karmayogi," Baba Ramdev noted that Naidu has been practising yoga for the past 30 years. "He has been practising Yoga for the last 30 years. He is a very senior Yogi, a very visionary Chief Minister of India, senior Yogi...Karmayogi...We have high respect for Chandrababu Naidu; he is my inspiration," said Baba Ramdev in a video shared by the TDP party.

CM Naidu Hails PM Modi's Initiative

Addressing the attendees, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hailed India as the guru of the world, declaring that due to the Prime Minister's initiative, the International Day of Yoga is now being celebrated across 190 countries. "Thank you to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has brought world-class recognition to Yoga. With the Prime Minister's initiative, the International Yoga Day is being celebrated in 190 countries. India is the world's guru for the world... India is the country that can guide the world," added Chandrababu Naidu.

Participants Share Experiences

Enthusiastic participants shared their experiences during the session; Srinivas, a practitioner, expressed his excitement, remarking that it was his first time practising yoga in the presence of such distinguished personalities. "This is the first time I will be practicing Yoga in front of these big personalities, One should practice Yoga daily..." Srinivas told ANI.

Another participant, Dr. Anuradha, described the practice of Yoga alongside Baba Ramdev as an honour, emphasising that it should be a daily habit to maintain optimal health. "Yoga should be practiced daily. It can help everyone be healthy... It is a great honour and matter of pride to see baba Ramdev practice Yoga here..." Anuradha told ANI.

About International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 after a proposal by Prime Minister Modi.

According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day. The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups. (ANI)