Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presented the State Budget for 2026-27, highlighting that it presents a comprehensive roadmap for development, investment, and welfare of the people.

Speaking in the State Assembly, the Finance Minister said, "Today, I stand before this august House not merely to present the accounts of income and expenditure, but to present a roadmap of hope for the people of Andhra Pradesh." He thanked the Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, for giving him the privilege of presenting his third consecutive Budget. "For us, a Budget is not just a statement of accounts; it is a statement of intent that goes beyond numbers. As I present this Budget, Hon'ble Members will see that it reflects the dreams of a farmer from Rayalaseema, the aspirations of a young graduate from Srikakulam seeking opportunity, the quiet resilience of a mother in Nellore who sustains her household with hope and dignity, and the courage of a woman entrepreneur in coastal Andhra. Every rupee in this Budget carries the story of our people."

Overcoming Challenges, Fuelling Growth

The Finance Minister highlighted the State's challenges arising from misgovernance in the previous regime. "A short span of two years is not enough to rebuild a State that has faced successive shocks since its inception, first, the irrational bifurcation of 2014, which deprived us of a vibrant capital city and key growth engines, and second, the period of misrule from 2019 to 2024, marked by policy paralysis and financial recklessness." He emphasised the economic turnaround since June 2024, saying, "I am proud to state that the turnaround witnessed since June 2024 has been remarkable. In the very first year of our governance, the economy rebounded strongly, registering an impressive growth rate of 11.75% in 2024-25."

Highlighting investment initiatives, he noted, "One of the most significant developments is the establishment of a Google AI-powered data centre in Visakhapatnam, reinforcing the State's emergence as a preferred investment destination."

Empowering Farmers and Agriculture

On supporting farmers, the Finance Minister said, "If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else has a chance to go right." He added, "Under the Annadatha Sukhibhava-PM Kisan initiative during 2025-26, we provided an enhanced benefit of ₹20,000 per farmer family, amounting to ₹6,660 crore, benefiting 46.86 lakh farmer families."

The Minister also highlighted the Price Stabilisation Fund, stating, "Although we initially allocated ₹300 crore to the Fund, we spent more than ₹1,200 crore within a single year to support farmers, including Totapuri mango growers, onion farmers, cocoa cultivators, and tobacco farmers. This reflects the priority we place on safeguarding farmers' incomes."

Investing in Education and Skill Development

On education and skill development, he quoted Nelson Mandela: "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." He added, "Thalliki Vandanam, introduced in 2025-26 under the Super Six programme, provides ₹15,000 per child annually and has benefited 67.27 lakh students."

He further outlined allocations for the financial year 2026-27: ₹32,308 crore for the School Education Department, including ₹1,500 crore for infrastructure in public schools. ₹2,567 crore for the Higher Education Department. ₹1,232 crore for the Skill Development and Training Department.

Ensuring Water Security through Irrigation

₹13,598 crore to the Agriculture and Allied Departments. ₹18,224 crore to the Water Resources Department. ₹500 crore to the Price Stabilisation Fund. On irrigation, the Minister said, "Every drop of water stored, every canal restored, and every acre brought under assured irrigation strengthens livelihoods. In an era of climate variability, our policy is not merely to build projects but to ensure long-term water security and drought resilience for generations to come."

He cited the revival of 6,047 Water User Associations and ongoing work on the Polavaram Project, Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi, and other key irrigation schemes.

Strengthening Rural Development

On rural development, he highlighted the role of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, stating, "During 2025-26, Andhra Pradesh secured the first rank nationally by training 3.44 lakh elected representatives and functionaries." (ANI)