Jio Financial to RBL Bank: Top 7 strong stock to watch on April 4

1. Jio Financial Services Share

Jio Financial Services and BlackRock invested an additional ₹66.5 crore in their joint venture, bringing the total investment to ₹84.5 crore. Share closed at ₹230.64.

2. BHEL Share

BHEL, in partnership with Hitachi Energy India, secured a deal with Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission for the 6000 MW Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC terminal station project.

3. Ultratech Cement Share

After the market closed, Ultratech Cement, part of the Aditya Birla Group, announced its acquisition of Wonder Wallcare Private Limited. Share closed at ₹11,595.10 on Thursday.

 

4. Avenue Supermarts Share

Avenue Supermarts, DMart's parent company, reported Q4 standalone revenue of ₹14,462.39 crore. As of March 31, the company had 415 stores. Share closed at ₹4,155.

5. RBL Bank Share

RBL has released the Q4 update. In the quarter ending March 2025, total deposits increased by 7% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter to reach ₹1.10 lakh crore.

6. Jupiter Wagons Share

Jupiter Wagons' subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, is going to set up a railwheel and axle forging plant in Odisha. Share closed at ₹379.55 on Thursday.

7. Paras Defence Share

Paras Defence has partnered with Israel's MicroCon Vision to bring advanced drone camera technology to India. The share closed with a 2.18% gain at ₹1,010.30.

8. Thermax Ltd Share

The company has sold its stake in Covacsis Technologies to Infinite Uptime Inc. for ₹10 crore. Now Covacsis Technologies is no longer an associate company. Share closed at ₹3,542.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

