Jio Financial to RBL Bank: Top 7 strong stock to watch on April 4

Business
Jio Financial Services and BlackRock invested an additional ₹66.5 crore in their joint venture, bringing the total investment to ₹84.5 crore. Share closed at ₹230.64.
BHEL, in partnership with Hitachi Energy India, secured a deal with Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission for the 6000 MW Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC terminal station project.
After the market closed, Ultratech Cement, part of the Aditya Birla Group, announced its acquisition of Wonder Wallcare Private Limited. Share closed at ₹11,595.10 on Thursday.
Avenue Supermarts, DMart's parent company, reported Q4 standalone revenue of ₹14,462.39 crore. As of March 31, the company had 415 stores. Share closed at ₹4,155.
RBL has released the Q4 update. In the quarter ending March 2025, total deposits increased by 7% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter to reach ₹1.10 lakh crore.
Jupiter Wagons' subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, is going to set up a railwheel and axle forging plant in Odisha. Share closed at ₹379.55 on Thursday.
Paras Defence has partnered with Israel's MicroCon Vision to bring advanced drone camera technology to India. The share closed with a 2.18% gain at ₹1,010.30.
The company has sold its stake in Covacsis Technologies to Infinite Uptime Inc. for ₹10 crore. Now Covacsis Technologies is no longer an associate company. Share closed at ₹3,542.
