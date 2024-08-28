Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangla Bandh: Violence erupts in several locations during Bengal Bandh as BJP, TMC workers clash (WATCH)

    The rally, held to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged mishandling of a rape and murder case involving a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, saw demonstrators marching towards the state secretariat.

    Tensions escalated in West Bengal's Nadia on Wednesday (August 28) as clashes erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during a 12-hour bandh called by the BJP. The shutdown was organized in response to violent confrontations that took place the previous day in Kolkata, where the BJP-led 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally led to chaos and protests.

    The bandh, which aimed to address a range of grievances and disrupt normalcy, followed intense clashes between protesters and Kolkata Police on August 27. The rally, held to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged mishandling of a rape and murder case involving a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, saw demonstrators marching towards the state secretariat. The situation quickly spiraled as protesters overturned barricades, prompting police to respond with lathi charges, water cannons, and tear gas.

    The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the BJP of orchestrating the violence, alleging that the opposition party instigated the unrest during the protest. In response to the escalating situation, the West Bengal government has assured that measures are in place to minimize disruption. Schools, colleges, government offices, and banks are expected to remain open, although traffic disruptions are anticipated due to the bandh. Essential services such as medical care, drinking water, public transport, rail services, and electricity are likely to function normally.

    The BJP has urged business organizations to close their markets in support of the bandh. However, the state government has emphasized its commitment to maintaining normalcy and has stated that no official closures will be implemented as a result of the strike led by the opposition. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to navigate the fallout from the recent unrest.

