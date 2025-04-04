'I'm very proud of him': Father of IAF pilot Siddharth Yadav remembers son after tragic Jaguar aircraft crash

Read Full Article

Tragedy struck the Yadav family in Rewri, Haryana, as they lost their beloved son, Indian Air Force pilot Siddharth Yadav, in a Jaguar fighter aircraft crash in Jamnagar late last night.

The incident has left the family grappling with grief and pride as they remember their brave son who sacrificed his life while saving another. Siddharth's father, Sushil Yadav, received the devastating news from the commanding air officer around 11 pm. The officer informed him that one pilot had been rescued, but Siddharth had lost his life in the crash.

"The commanding air officer called last night at around 11 am and informed us about the incident that an aircraft has crashed, one pilot was rescued and another pilot, our son, had died," he said.

Sushil Yadav fondly remembered his son as a brilliant student who had always made the family proud. Siddharth joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) course 135 in January 2016 and was engaged to be married just a few days ago, on March 23.

His father spoke proudly of his son's accomplishments, noting, "He joined NDA course 135 in January 2016. He was a brilliant student. We had always been proud of him."

The Yadav family has a rich military tradition, with Sushil Yadav himself having served in the Air Force, and his father and grandfather having served in the army. Siddharth's sacrifice has filled the family with pride, but also with immense grief, as he was their only son.

"I am very proud of him; he lost his life while saving a life, but it is also a matter of grief as he was my only son," said Sushil. Meanwhile, the injured pilot who was rescued following the crash of the Indian Air Force Jaguar aircraft in Gujarat's Jamnagar last night is now in a stable condition and out of danger, hospital authorities confirmed.

According to Dr Deepak Tiwari, the Superintendent of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, the pilot was diagnosed with a fractured leg and is receiving treatment for it.

Earlier, a two-seater Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a night mission shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield, the IAF stated on Thursday.

According to the statement by IAF's Media Co-ordination Centre on X, the pilots encountered a technical malfunction mid-flight and ejected to avoid damage to the airfield and nearby populated areas.

"An IAF Jaguar two-seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar Airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population. Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar," the statement read.

Expressing sorrow, the IAF stated, "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family."

Meanwhile, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to investigate the cause of the accident and determine the circumstances leading to the technical failure.

