'Watershed moment': PM Modi lauds passage of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by Parliament

Read Full Article

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 4) described the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 as a "watershed moment" in India's journey towards socio-economic justice, transparency, and inclusive growth.

Taking to social media after both Houses of Parliament cleared the legislations, the Prime Minister said that the move would especially empower marginalized communities who have been historically denied both voice and opportunity.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha clears Waqf Amendment Bill after intense debate; 128 vote in favour, 95 oppose

"The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity," he said.

The Prime Minister strongly criticized the previous state of the Waqf system, calling it opaque and unaccountable, which he said had negatively affected poor Muslims, Pasmanda Muslims, and Muslim women in particular.

Focus on Transparency and Empowerment

"For decades, the Waqf system was synonymous with lack of transparency and accountability. This especially harmed the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims, Pasmanda Muslims. The legislation passed by Parliament will boost transparency and also safeguard people’s rights."

"Gratitude to all Members of Parliament who participated in the Parliamentary and Committee discussions, voiced their perspectives and contributed to the strengthening of these legislations. A special thanks also to the countless people who sent their valuable inputs to the Parliamentary committee. Yet again, the importance of extensive debate and dialogue has been reaffirmed."

"We will now enter an era where the framework will be more modern and sensitive to social justice. On a larger note, we remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India," PM Modi added.

The legislation was passed after a marathon debate in Rajya Sabha that lasted over 12 hours, with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill securing 128 votes in favor and 95 against.

Also Read: Lok Sabha passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill after marathon 12-hour heated debate with 288 votes

Latest Videos