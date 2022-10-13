Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army's assault dog Zoom, who helped kill 2 terrorists in Kashmir, dies

    According to reports, Zoom was tasked with clearing the house where terrorists were hiding. Zoom went inside the house and attacked the militants. During the operation, the Army canine was shot twice and suffered critical injuries.

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    Indian Army assault dog 'Zoom', who was critically injured and underwent surgery after an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir's Anantnag, died on Thursday, Army officials have said.

    In a statement, the Army said, "Army dog Zoom, under treatment at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital), passed away around 12 noon today. He was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping & collapsed."

    Zoom was getting treatment under close observation of a medical team at the Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar.

    On Sunday night, an operation was launched after security forces received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district.

    According to reports, Zoom was tasked with clearing the house where terrorists were hiding. Zoom went inside the house and attacked the militants. During the operation, the Army canine was shot twice and suffered critical injuries.

    Zoom, however, continued his task, which resulted in the killing of two terrorists. Zoom was then rushed to the Army's Veterinary Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

    Zoom had battled bravely against terrorists earlier and been part of several active operations in south Kashmir.

    Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter, while as many soldiers were also injured.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 3:13 PM IST
