BREAKING | Animal fat in Tirupati laddoos: Food Minister Pralhad Joshi seeks detailed probe into allegations

In a significant political controversy, Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday called for a comprehensive investigation into allegations regarding the use of animal fat in the famed Tirupati laddoo, a sacred offering at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh. This demand follows claims made by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, which have sparked fierce political exchanges between the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

During an NDA legislative party meeting, Naidu alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had compromised the sanctity of the temple by using substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in the preparation of laddoos. He emphasized that this was a significant violation of religious sentiments and culinary integrity associated with the temple offerings.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy backed Naidu's claims by presenting a lab report from a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory. According to this report, which examined ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the presence of "beef tallow," “lard,” and “fish oil” was confirmed. The samples were reportedly collected on July 9, 2024, with the lab report issued on July 16.

In response to these allegations, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh reiterated Naidu's claims, asserting that the lab findings corroborated the use of animal fat in the laddoos. He expressed shock over the potential compromise of the sacred offerings, stating, “The lord Venkateswara swamy temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam.”

However, TTD has yet to issue an official response regarding the lab findings or the allegations made by Naidu.

The allegations have incited a heated backlash from YSRCP leaders. Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy, a former TTD chairman, condemned Naidu's remarks as sacrilegious, stating, "It is unimaginable to even say that animal fat was used in the consecrated food offered to the deity." He challenged Naidu to prove his allegations and threatened legal action should he fail to provide evidence.

B. Karunakar Reddy, another former TTD chairman, labeled Naidu’s claims as politically motivated, aimed at undermining the YSRCP. He accused Naidu of making "heinous allegations" to gain political leverage against the ruling party.

In light of the intense political atmosphere, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to ascertain the veracity of the claims regarding animal fat in the laddoos. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also voiced concern over the matter, stating that Naidu's comments had caused distress among Hindus and called for an immediate investigation into the allegations.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed that the alleged use of animal fat is a “deep betrayal of faith and trust” among Hindus who revere Lord Venkateswara. He has demanded swift action from the Andhra Pradesh government to address these serious claims.

This is not the first instance of controversy surrounding the procurement of ingredients for the Tirupati laddoos. In August 2023, allegations surfaced from Karnataka Milk Federation chairman Bheema Naik about the temple body acquiring low-quality ghee. However, the TTD executive officer dismissed these allegations, asserting that they source cow ghee exclusively from suppliers who meet rigorous quality standards.

