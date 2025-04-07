Kunal Kamra goes to Bombay HC seeking to quash FIR over 'traitor' jibe at Eknath Shinde

Read Full Article

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the "legality, correctness, and propriety" of the FIR filed against him in connection with the 'gaddar' jibe directed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his stand-up show 'Naya Bharat.'

The remark sparked a row after the stand-up show went live, leading Shiv Sena workers to vandalise Mumbai’s Habitat Studio, where Kamra had performed the set. Kamra filed a quashing petition before the Bombay HC against the FIR registered at Khar police station over his show.

Senior counsel Navroz Seervai is expected to mention the matter for urgent hearing and seek interim relief against any coercive action by the police.

What Kamra's plea states

Kunal Kamra's plea claims the complaints against him violate his fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression, the right to practise any profession or trade, and the right to life and liberty guaranteed under the Constitution of India. The petition, filed through advocate Meenaz Kakalia, is likely to be heard by a bench headed by Justice Sarang Kotwal on April 21.

Last month, Kamra was granted interim transit anticipatory bail by the Madras high court in connection with the case. He is a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu. The comedian has not responded to three summons issued by the Mumbai police for questioning.

During a performance, Kamra had taunted Shinde (without naming him) by using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai, in which he referred to him as a "gaddar" (traitor).

He also joked about Shinde's rebellion against former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Following a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, Mumbai police registered the FIR under sections 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

